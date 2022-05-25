Friendly chance for FWFC reserves

Sometimes, personal relationships from long ago foster working relationships in the present. Take Phil Presser, for instance. The Fort Wayne native led Canterbury to the then-single class boys soccer state championship in 1997, garnering Indiana Player of the Year and NSCAA High School All-American honors before playing in three College Cups at Indiana, including a national championship in 1999.

Now the academy operations director for Indy Eleven, Presser's ties to the Summit City will come full circle today as Fort Wayne FC plays host to the defending USL Academy national champion Indy Eleven Academy in a friendly match at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

As a contemporary of fellow Fort Wayne prep standout and DaMarcus Beasley, who now serves as the football operations director for Fort Wayne FC after a career that included playing in four World Cups, that personal relationship played a crucial role in the match coming together.

“That was a conversation between DaMarcus and Phil Presser,” FWFC coach and sporting director Mike Avery said. “We've always talked about developing a good partnership with other clubs in the region, and the fact they're willing to come here is a big bonus for us.”

Today's friendly stands as the first of three non-league contests on Fort Wayne FC's schedule, with all three played in Fort Wayne. On June 7, FC Cincinnati 2, currently sixth in the 14-team MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference, will play at Shields Field. Then on June 22, Fort Wayne will play host to the reserve squad of Tigres UANL from Liga MX.

Scheduling friendly matches outside the regular season slate gives Avery and Beasley the chance to spread out minutes among the entire roster in a competitive format. These particular foes were targeted also for their championship pedigree. Indy Eleven is coming off the national title, and Tigres' first team won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020.

“I think some of the guys that haven't played are going to get their opportunity,” Fort Wayne FC defender Reid Sproat said. “For it being a friendly, I think the boys are ready to play and it'll be interesting to see how we compete against a top-level academy. They might be reserves, but they're putting in the same work we are every single day. I'll be excited for their moment.”

Witnessing a team such as the Indy Eleven Academy up close also gives Fort Wayne FC brass a look into what could become of an academy setup in the Summit City. The club recently announced it would hold a Youth-to-Pro ID combine June 11 for U15-18 boys, with four players earning an invitation to trial with Fort Wayne FC's senior team June 28-30.

“We have to figure out a way as a club how to develop an academy, and I know those conversations are ongoing,” Avery said. “I think how it takes shape will be determined over time. It's an important piece of it. I don't think we're going to try to start from very young and developing a youth club, I think it's more an academy that's designed to feed players into our first team.”