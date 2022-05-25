Tsonga loses in 4 sets to close out career

PARIS – Much as he wanted to avoid tears, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga simply could not. And, he said later, he knew he would not. So they flowed freely during the final moments of his final match at the French Open, the final singles match of his professional tennis career, and he wiped them away with the black sweatband on his left wrist.

They were not there because of the right shoulder that was so painful he couldn't properly swing his racket by the end of a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to No. 8 seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday in Court Philippe Chatrier. They were there because he knows he is done trying to win matches, done hearing the supportive roars from spectators, done experiencing the highs and lows of a professional tennis career that featured a spot at No. 5 in the rankings, a run to the 2008 Australian Open final and France's first Davis Cup title in 16 years – but also a series of injuries.

He's been limited to a total of 18 matches since the start of 2021, turned 37 last month, has a family now and knew this trip to Roland Garros would be the perfect way to bid adieu.

“It was pure madness today. One of the best atmospheres I have seen in my career (for) my last match. I couldn't have asked for something better,” Tsonga said. “I couldn't have asked for a better script, apart from the fact that I could have won.”

He appeared to have a chance to extend the match by breaking to go up 6-5 in the fourth set. But at the end of that game, he wrenched his shoulder, and that was that. Ruud quickly broke back. During a three-minute medical timeout, a band in the stands got fans to clap and chant “Jo! Jo!” to the rhythm of a drumbeat, then played “La Marseillaise” as some in the seats sang along to France's national anthem.

Asked later what he'll miss the most as he leaves the sport, he replied: “The adrenaline, stepping on a big court like this one. Adrenaline you can feel when you have 15,000 people shouting your name.”

It all offered the most compelling moments of Day 3, which included first-round victories for U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev and No. 24 Frances Tiafoe, who had been 0-6 at Roland Garros. Danish teenager Holger Rune eliminated No. 14 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Women who advanced to the second round included 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko, 2018 champion Simona Halep, No. 9 Danielle Collins, No. 11 Jessica Pegula and No. 22 Madison Keys.