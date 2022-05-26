FWFC pours it on late for victory in friendly

While lightning delayed the first half of Fort Wayne FC's 4-2 victory over the Indy Eleven Academy Wednesday at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger, the ensuing rains didn't dampen Forster Ajago's spirit. Ajago, a striker that has played in each of Fort Wayne's first three games, didn't dress against Indy Eleven as coach Mike Avery opted to give other players some competitive minutes.

Rather, Ajago took on the role of lead supporter, grabbing a Fort Wayne FC flag before kickoff and waving it throughout the contest, including an impromptu celebration with the flag – and his teammates – after Nkosi Graham's penalty kick goal late into second-half stoppage time to put the hosts up 4-2.

“I told them they might never play in a game again, because they may be too valuable in the crowd,” Avery said with a laugh.

The lineup changes manifested most noticeably in the back line. Reid Sproat and Will Harris, who both have played every minute of Fort Wayne's three league games to open the season, sat Wednesday in advance of three road games in USL League Two Valley Division play in an eight-day stretch commencing Saturday at Toledo Villa FC.

In the midst of some tenuous moments defensively at the outset, Indy Eleven took a 1-0 lead inside the first two minutes. Alexandre Frank, captain for Wednesday's match in his first appreciable minutes since November, leveled the contest in the 24th minute on a breakaway.

With a downpour imminent, Ousman Jallow corralled a loose ball in the six-yard box to put Fort Wayne up 2-1 at the 31:54 mark. As the ball struck the back of the net, lightning was spotted near Shields Field and the rain came, forcing a 55-minute weather delay.

When play resumed, the remaining 13:06 in the first half was completed, and after an abbreviated halftime, the second half was conducted without further weather-related delays.

“You really can't bother with (worrying about the weather), because there's a lot of things I can control and that's just not one of them,” Avery said. “You just wait it out and wait for them to tell you when you can play again. Thankfully, Indy Eleven was agreeable to saying, 'We're here to play, whatever we have to do, we'll wait.'”

Kabiru Gafar capitalized on a defensive miscue deep in the Fort Wayne end to tie it at 2 in the 66th minute. Though the hosts pressured, the contest looked destined to end in a draw.

Cue Alberto Anaya, who subbed on for Frank, as his 88th-minute blast from the corner of the 18-yard box put Fort Wayne up 3-2 before Graham's stoppage-time penalty.

“It was a little clunky at the start, but it got better and better and better,” Avery said. “I was proud of the guys, they stuck with it and they got better as the game went on.

“Our team culture has been amazing. It's something we put a premium on in the recruiting process, and you can see it come out, the way they support each other. We have to make sure we're developing our depth and then supporting them when they're getting their chance.”