FWFC continues winning ways

Fort Wayne FC improved to 2-0 all-time in matches against Toledo Villa FC at Paul Hotmer Field in Toledo, Ohio, with Fort Wayne notching a 3-1 victory on Saturday to improve to 3-1 this season in USL League Two Valley Division play.

Michael Adedokun and Forster Ajago scored before halftime to put FWFC up 2-0 at the break, and Riley Lynch’s second-half marker pushed the advantage to 3-0 before Villa (1-3) closed out the scoring with a late tally.

After splitting a home-and-away series against Kings Hammer FC to open the season, with Fort Wayne and Kings Hammer each earning road victories, FWFC has now won consecutive USL League Two contests for the first time in club history.

Fort Wayne will return twice to the Buckeye State in the next week, facing Cleveland Force SC on Tuesday before a match at the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday.

By nature of South Bend’s 2-1 victory over Kings Hammer on Saturday at TCU School Field in South Bend, the Lions and FWFC remain tied atop the Valley Division with nine points. South Bend holds a superior goal differential (plus-10 to plus-3 for Fort Wayne), though Fort Wayne did knock off the Lions, 2-1, on Saturday, May 21.