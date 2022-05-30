Monday, May 30, 2022 12:10 pm
Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to end 19-year tenure
Associated Press
LONDON -- Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday.
The price is $3.2 billion, the highest ever for a sports team.
Abramovich's 19-year tenure ended after he had to sell the club after being sanctioned because of his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
