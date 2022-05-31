FWFC drops first road match of season

Despite a man advantage for nearly 85 minutes, Fort Wayne fell 2-1 to Cleveland Force SC in USL League Two Valley Division play Tuesday at Krenzler Field on the campus of Cleveland State University.

Cleveland (1-0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second minute off a miscue deep in the Fort Wayne end. About three minutes later, Cleveland’s Shakeel Browne earned a red card for a tackle from behind just outside the 18-yard box, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for the duration of the match.

In the 14th minute, Marko Rimac blasted a screamer for Cleveland from the corner of the 18-yard box to put the hosts up by two, but Alexandre Frank clawed one back for FWFC in the 38th on a free kick.

Fort Wayne (3-2-0) lost its first road match of the season, falling to 3-1 away from Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.

Fort Wayne remains level with South Bend atop the Valley Division with nine points, though South Bend has played just four games. With the win, Cleveland (five points) pulled one point ahead of Kings Hammer FC into third place.