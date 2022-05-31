No. 1 Swiatek extends her winning streak to 32

PARIS – The loss of one set by a player is normally not the stuff of headlines at a Grand Slam tournament. That did constitute news at the French Open on Monday, because the player was No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and it had been more than a month since that happened to her.

The way it came about was noteworthy, too: She led the first set of her fourth-round match against 74th-ranked Zheng Qinwen of China 3-0, then 5-2, and was a point from claiming it on five occasions but could not seal the deal. Swiatek entered the day having won 20 sets in a row, and 48 of her preceding 49.

All that truly mattered, in the end, was that 2020 champion Swiatek did not lose another set Monday, getting past the hard-swinging Zheng 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 to return to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and run her winning streak to 32 matches.

“I'm pretty happy I could come back after a pretty frustrating first set when I had the lead,” Swiatek said. “Pretty happy with myself that I'm still in the tournament.”

Next to try to stop Swiatek will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula, who advanced to her third major quarterfinal – and first in Paris – with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, who was fined $10,000 last week when she threw her racket and it bounced into the stands, brushing a child in a front-row seat.

The other women's quarterfinal Wednesday will be between two Russians: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova. They were teammates on the team that won the Billie Jean King Cup last year – Russia was barred from trying to defend that title because of the country's invasion of Ukraine – and have known each other since they were kids, squaring off as juniors as long ago as 2011.

Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, joins two other U.S. women in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff, 18, who's seeded 18th, and Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, face each other today, and the other women's matchup will be No. 17 Leylah Fernandez of Canada, against 54th-ranked Martina Trevisan of Italy.

The most-anticipated men's quarterfinal will be the 59th career meeting between defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal tonight. Also today, No. 3 Alexander Zverev plays No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.