History says Gauff has real shot today

PARIS – Even Coco Gauff looked ahead to her French Open final against Iga Swiatek and concluded: “She's definitely the favorite going into the match, on paper.”

In an interview last weekend, Swiatek's sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, saw the way the bracket was developing and spoke of her client “being – let's not lie – a clear favorite” to leave Court Philippe Chatrier with the trophy today.

Makes sense, right? Swiatek is ranked No. 1, on a 34-match winning streak and a past champion at the place. Gauff 18, making her the youngest major finalist since 2004, is ranked 23rd and never previously made it beyond the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament.

Then again, Roland Garros, with its fickle red clay and springtime weather, is the Surprise Slam, one with a long history of smiling on those who arrive low-seeded or inexperienced, unheralded or unknown, turning them into unexpected success stories.

“The clay is a surface that gives a little bit more of a chance to everyone,” said Francesca Schiavone, who was seeded 17th at the 2010 French Open when she became, at 29, the oldest woman since 1969 to win her first Grand Slam title. “Every match is 50-50.”

Put aside one absolute aberration by the name of Rafael Nadal – he of the 111-3 career record and 13 championships on the rust-colored courts made of “terre battue” and headed to another final Sunday – and the unpredictability of the French Open truly does seem to apply across the board.

Scan the lists of titlists since tennis' professional era began in 1968, and you'll find more people who collected a first major championship at the French Open, 42 – 21 women, 21 men – than the U.S. Open's 28 (13 women, 15 men), Australian Open's 24 (13 women, 11 men) or Wimbledon's 18 (nine women, nine men).

Today, Gauff could become the seventh woman in a row to triumph in Paris without already having won one of the sport's four most prestigious events, following Garbiñe Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ash Barty (2019), Swiatek (2020) and Barbora Krejcikova (2021).

“The tournament is smaller, it's more cozy,” Halep said, “so I feel like most of the players feel that a Grand Slam is more within reach there.”

Consider, too, that if Swiatek does win, she would be just the third woman in the past quarter-century to win the French Open as its top seed (the others were Halep, Justine Henin in 2007, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in 2013 and 2015).

There's also this: Of those with only one Grand Slam title, more players attained that status at Roland Garros, 21 – 11 women, 10 men – than at any of the other majors.