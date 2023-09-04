Antron Brown and Ron Capps swept the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals for the second straight year, winning in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 15th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Smith won for the second straight year as well, as the three standouts won the world’s biggest race in back-to-back seasons.
Brown, who qualified in the No. 15 spot, went 3.779-seconds at 328.54 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Matco Tools/Toyota dragster to defeat Steve Torrence in the final round, winning his second straight race this season and the 74th in his career. He beat Brittany Force, Clay Millican and points leader Justin Ashley to reach the finals before driving past Torrence.
Huntington's Josh Hart finished 15th.
“It’s one of those weekends where we never quit and that’s what you have to do to win the U.S. Nationals,” Brown said in a news release. “We went through all the trials and tribulations and that’s what makes this win so special. We were coming off that win in Brainerd and we got thrown a curveball. But we got this one done and we’re going to remember this win for a long time.
“This is one that was a getting-dirty win. We went through all the pain, all the stuff all the way through qualifying and we found a way as a team. We never stopped believing. You’ve got to have faith. I love this team so much. They never quit, never stopped working and all the credit goes to this team. They worked so, so hard and to win this two years in a row, it’s amazing.”
In Funny Car, Capps won his second straight race this year as well, going 3.986 at 323.27 in his 11,000-horsepower Hot Wheels/NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra to get around J.R. Todd in the championship round. He defeated Dale Creasy Jr., Matt Hagan and Robert Hight to reach the finals, taking over the points lead in the process, before picking up his 76th career win and second straight at The Big Go.