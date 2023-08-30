Josh Hart has always driven fast. But there was a time when his penchant for speed placed him on the radars – literally and figuratively – of law enforcement officials around northeast Indiana.
He’s now one of the top competitive drag racers in the world, heading to this weekend’s NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, and knows his life could have turned out much differently.
“We’ve got ‘Anything is possible’ on the back wing of every dragster I’ve ever driven,” Hart, 39, said. “You can go from getting in trouble and being on the wrong side of the tracks to making a boatload of money on the racetrack.”
In his hometown of Huntington on Wednesday, Hart was eager to give back to the community at a variety of events, and spread a particular message: Dreams can be realized, it just takes a little bit of hard work.
Hart would know. He was once known mostly in these parts for the amount of speeding tickets he’d earn, and it’s fortunate that he didn’t seriously injure himself or someone else, but a move to Ocala, Florida, in 2010 with his wife Brittanie, also of Huntington, began a prodigious rise that included opening Burnyzz Speed Shop and then getting into sanctioned drag racing.
From 2016 to 2020, he was a star in the NHRA’s Top Alcohol division, winning the U.S. Nationals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. In 2021, he made the jump to the Top Fuel circuit and continued to find success; he was the No. 4 qualifier at the U.S. Nationals that year and lost in the semifinal race to Brittany Force, who defeated him again last year in the quarterfinals.
“The level of competition (in Top Fuel) is completely off the charts,” said Hart, a father of two. “There are epic, epic races where you’re racing 335 miles per hour and you’re losing or winning by a thousandth of a second. It’s a great platform for any message, but the competition level is something where you really find out what you’re made of.”
Hart, whose sponsors include TechNet and R+L Carriers, will be on the track 7 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis for his first qualifying run, then have runs on Saturday and Sunday, as he tries to get one of the 16 spots for the race day field. Final eliminations will begin 11 a.m. Monday.
Hart’s jump from Top Alcohol to Top Fuel may have looked easy – he became only the fourth driver in NHRA history to win his debut event – but it certainly wasn’t.
“You can run an entire season on an (alcohol) fuel car for about $300,000. And that’s being very aggressive,” he said. “And to get to Top Fuel, you’re going to be at $3 million. So that’s a night-and-day difference. And the speed of the cars, a lot of people don’t understand this, but you’re going from 285 miles per hour to 335, and it just takes so much.”
Hart, currently eighth in the Top Fuel standings, was able to slow down and enjoy being in his hometown Wednesday, when he made a donation to help Huntington Parks & Recreation install new, fully accessible playground equipment and turf for Drover Park. He also is entering into a multi-year sponsorship with the Huntington Police Athletic League to support baseball and football fields and equipment, is working with Huntington North on improving its automotive program, and is supporting nonprofit United with Love’s food bank ministry.
“It’s the right thing to do, more than anything,” Hart said of his charitable endeavors around Huntington, which he visits at least once a year. “I learned a lot of hard lessons back (in Huntington) and to be able to harness that and be able to put it to use on a drag strip, it’s pretty priceless. I think it’s a great story for anybody who thinks maybe they can’t get to where I am. It’s a lot easier than you think, you’ve just got to work hard and turn it around.”
Hart’s contributions will certainly be felt in Huntington; for example, the Police Athletic League fields serve over 1,200 children annually, and Hart’s donation also paid for 85 football helmets.
“We are continually updating our property to provide the best experience for everyone involved and the donation for the helmets saved our season,” Sgt. Ben Spurgeon of the Police Athletic League said in a news release. “Support from Josh Hart Racing makes a huge difference in maintaining the fields and providing a great opportunity for the youth of Huntington. We are going to start signing kids up for fall league soon and they will be having a great time on the Josh Hart Racing fields this year.”