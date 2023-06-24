While trying to comply with the roster rules established both by United Soccer League 2, which limits the number of international players on a roster, as well as accommodating a limited number of lodging spaces, Fort Wayne FC is trying to thread the needle of handling roster changes while maintaining the chemistry established during a club-record 6-0-2 start in Valley Division play.
Fort Wayne, which leads the Valley, can pull within a single point of the first playoff berth in team history with a victory over the second-place Cleveland Force (3-2-3, 12 points) in a match that kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis.
It’s certainly a far cry from FWFC’s inaugural campaign, which ended with just one win and an eighth-place finish.
“I think everyone is excited with the potential for what we can do, especially guys like (captain Alex Frank) and Tom (Abrahamsson) and Reid (Sproat), … who have been around it before,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “The idea that you can potentially qualify for the playoffs in year three, at the end of year one, that didn’t look so likely.”
But with a roster that continues to evolve as players depart due to injury, or international duty, or a lack of minutes, the newer players have stepped in and performed, helping extend Fort Wayne’s current Valley Division unbeaten streak to 15 games dating to last season.
When a player arrived to camp with an injury that ended up worse than originally thought, his departure created a spot for Gijs Hovius, a forward from the Netherlands who plays for FWFC assistant coach Keelan Barker at Coffeyville Community College. In just his third appearance, Hovius netted the first hat trick in club history in a 4-0 win at Dayton on June 14.
“A hat trick is always nice, scoring goals,” Hovius said. “The guys are very nice, and I felt welcome from the start.”
Meanwhile, the departure of Mason Gonzalez, who was stuck behind USL2 All-Central Conference performer Abrahamsson on the depth chart, created an opening for Alexsandar Mihov, whose eighth-minute goal helped him earn Man of the Match honors for his performance in Fort Wayne’s 4-0 victory over Buffalo last Sunday.
“We’ve had a large pool of players that we’ve tracked from way back in the fall,” Avery said. “We keep a pool of players on the periphery, so if something comes up, we might have an opportunity.
“We’re in a good spot, and we’ve quickly launched ourselves into the upper echelon of USL2. Now, for us, can we finish the job? Can we get into the playoffs? Can we not just get into the playoffs but can we win in the playoffs? I think we have a good enough group to do it if we stay focused and stay healthy and not worry too much about what comes in the future.”
Notes: For the first time in club history, Fort Wayne FC entered the USL2 power rankings this week. Of the 122 clubs in USL2, Fort Wayne was ranked 13th. … After picking up a lower-body injury Sunday, midfielder Adam McAleenan informed the club Wednesday he was leaving to complete the 3- to 4-week rehab on campus at Lipscomb, where he plays collegiate soccer.