The largest Top Fuel dragster field in nearly a decade is at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this Labor Day weekend for the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.
“There’s a lot of cars that are really good, and I like it,” four-time defending Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence said. “It’s exciting to me to pull up to the staging lanes and see it full of Top Fuel cars and know that you’ve really got to work for it.”
In all, 25 Top Fuel dragsters – the most at a single event in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing series since 2013 – will join 18 Funny Cars to combine for a 43-car field of nitro machines that push over 11,000 horsepower.
Torrence, the defending Top Fuel champion at the “Big Go,” will compete for another title at the U.S. Nationals, which will be televised live on Fox and FS1.
Coverage of qualifying and other events starts at 1 p.m. today on FS1. Live elimination coverage starts at noon Monday on FS1 and continues at 2 p.m. on Fox.
For fans interested in attending, tickets are available at www.nhra.com/tickets. Children 12 and younger are admitted free in general admission with a paid adult, and the event will feature free parking throughout the weekend.
The event will ultimately feature more than 925 cars across all categories, as well as the specialty Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout for both Top Fuel and Funny Car and bonus events like the Dodge HEMI Challenge and JEGS Allstars for sportsman racers.
In the Top Fuel division, the NHRA All-Star Callout will feature Torrence, current Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force, Mike Salinas, who currently ranks second in points, as well as Justin Ashley, with an $80,000 prize on the line for the winner.
“I absolutely love it and think it naturally brings out the best in you as a driver and as a team,” Ashley said. “At the same time, the pressure is on to put your best foot forward. We’re trying to win the Callout, we’re trying to win the U.S. Nationals.
“You have to make sure you bring it each and every time, and I think we’ll see a really quick field and a lot of competitive racing.”
Three-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan will look for his second win at the U.S. Nationals and will also compete with seven other drivers in the Funny Car Callout field.
“I’ve won Indy before and it’s a really special, magical feeling when you do that,” Hagan said. “Indianapolis is one of those races you never want to leave the sport without winning. It’s just a lot of excitement and buildup through a long week for everybody.
“It’s going to be a big race, and I feel like we’re still moving in the right direction with this car.”
In addition to the racing, the BoomTown Saints will perform today.