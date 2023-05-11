The Indiana Fever will be young this year. Very young.
The worst team in the WNBA last season – eight games worse than the next-worst Los Angeles Sparks – are in the midst of rebuilding from the ground up under former coach Lin Dunn, who led the team to a championship in 2012 and is now trying to do the same as the general manager.
Dunn, who turned 76 on Wednesday, has constructed a roster with nine first- and second-year pros and a first-time head coach, Christie Sides.
“It reminds me of a kindergarten,” Dunn said of all the youth on her roster. “You’ve got babies and some toddlers and then a few that can maybe graduate from kindergarten. We need to realize this is a very young team. … You have to be patient with those babies. You have to give them a chance, just like you do with a baby. I mean, they crawl, they walk, they run.
“You can’t get too frustrated if they’re going through that growing process. … Just give them a chance to adapt, adjust and grow.”
The centerpiece of the youth movement is the Fever’s prize for suffering through the most losses in the league last season: No. 1 overall draft pick Aliyah Boston, the former South Carolina star who was a three-time All-American, two-time national defensive player of the year and 2022 national player of the year with the Gamecocks, whom she led to a national title in 2022.
The 6-foot-5 Boston has made an immediate impression with her teammates and with Sides, with the latter calling her a sponge when it comes to learning the coach’s offensive and defensive expectations for her. The coach was impressed with the rookie’s performance against ninth-year post Elizabeth Williams in an exhibition game against the Chicago Sky, noting Boston refused to back down when facing the crafty older player.
“She has that mentality where she’s going to do exactly what we ask her to do and she’s going to do it to the best of her ability, hard,” Sides said. “She’s just been a dominant presence on both sides already for us.”
Boston’s teammates, meanwhile, have been just as impressed with the 21-year-old’s demeanor as they have been with her on-court talents.
“She’s really humble and she doesn’t have to be,” said Victoria Vivians, the Fever’s first-round pick in 2018. “She’s from South Carolina, national champion, No. 1 pick, you don’t find people who are humble like that, but she’s come in humble and ready to learn. Her as a person makes everyone gravitate towards her.”
Boston is settling into life as a professional, getting used to the physicality of the WNBA game and calling her parents nearly every day – her mother immediately after practice and her father later at night. Her performance against the Sky – eight points on 4-for-5 shooting in 16 minutes – convinced her she is ready to play at this level.
Nor does she believe the Fever’s youth necessitates a slow build to success.
“(Winning is) our expectation right now,” Boston said. “That’s our mindset, we’re going to go out there and compete, we’re going to play Indiana Fever basketball with this new culture that’s here. ... I think that’s the thing is we all believe in each other, we believe in the coaching staff and that’s where it starts.”
Dunn has been impressed with how all three of the Fever’s top 15 draft picks – Boston, No. 7 overall selection Grace Berger, a former star at Indiana, and 13th pick Taylor Mikesell out of Ohio State – and how quickly they’ve picked up what Sides is trying to do, but she made clear during the team’s media day Wednesday that Boston in particular will be a key performer right away.
The top pick’s ability to pass – honed by a long career at South Carolina during which she constantly faced double-teams and triple-teams – should create opportunities for Fever shooters, Dunn says.
“We’re looking to do what most of the teams in this league do, which is push, push, push, but we’re also looking to find Aliyah Boston,” the general manager said. “We would be remiss if we’re not finding touches for her in all of the offensive sets we do.
“She’s very poised, she’s very composed, she’s very deliberate. … She’s the whole deal.”
The Fever’s season begins May 19 against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the first official game for a young core, led by Boston, which is eager to grow together.
“People probably say there are negatives to having such a young team, but I think it’s a good thing and it’s been a good thing in the locker room because there’s a lot of excitement,” Berger said. “These players are young, we’re hungry to win, we’re hungry to prove ourselves as individuals, as a team and as a franchise.”