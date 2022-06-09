Ben Boudreau will return for his fourth season as the Komets’ head coach – his contract finalized Wednesday – and he already has players re-signed for next season.
“We’ve had some good conversations with some players here. And we found a way to ink a few different contracts,” Boudreau, 37, said Wednesday night. “So we’re going to be excited to announce them on the first day of free agency (June 15).”
The work to put together next season’s team began as soon as the Komets were upset by the Wheeling Nailers in the first round of the playoffs, a series ending with a Game 7 overtime loss at Memorial Coliseum on May 3.
But a cloud of uncertainty was lifted when the Komets re-signed Boudreau and his assistant, Olivier Legault, to new contracts that will return them for a fourth season behind the bench.
“Ben Boudreau back as head coach is good news for all Komet fans,” general manager David Franke said. “I enjoy working with Ben in all phases of the club. Ben is a tireless worker, passionate and gets the Komet culture in Fort Wayne.”
Terms of the deals, including their lengths, weren’t disclosed.
“It’s great that it’s official,” Boudreau said. “We were told pretty early on by ownership that we would be returning as coaches and the second you’re told that verbally, it kind of erases any doubt as to what your future in the city is. For us, it was just a matter of the housekeeping and putting pen to paper. When both sides want the same thing, it tends to lend itself to much easier negotiations.”
Boudreau has a 100-64-20 regular-season record, a 12-8 playoff mark, and won the Kelly Cup in 2021.
Legault, a 35-year-old former Komets player, has been his assistant the entire way. Legault made his head-coaching debut in March – defeating the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 – when Boudreau missed a road trip due to illness.
“Olivier has been a very good assistant coach for the last several years,” Franke said. “He knows the Komet way and he’s 100% committed to the Komet organization. Olivier runs the penalty kill and coaches the defensemen. He is also heavily involved in the recruiting process. It has been fun watching Olivier develop as a coach.”
While the Komets haven’t said who they’ve re-signed, Anthony Petruzzelli, Samuel Harvey, Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias, Zach Tolkinen, Blake Siebenaler, Mark Rassell and D.J. King are likely to be amongst their biggest targets.
The Komets must turn in a season-ending roster of up to 20 players on June 15, which starts a two-week period in which the team can re-sign players without having to use its eight qualifying offers to preserve exclusive negotiating rights. Longtime Komets player Shawn Szydlowski is expected to be left off that roster so he can seek employment elsewhere, if he doesn’t retire, though a return to the Komets isn’t out of the question.
Forwards Connor Jones and Kellen Jones, and defenseman Willie Corrin, have already announced their retirements.
The other big issue on the docket is a new NHL affiliation, after the Vegas Golden Knights left the Komets to partner with the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates on May 19.
“We are very close with one team and I would think that within the next two weeks, at the latest, we’ll be able to hopefully be able to announce something,” Franke said, declining to name which NHL team it is.
Early speculation centered around the Vancouver Canucks, who are coached by Boudreau’s father, Bruce, and the San Jose Sharks, who have worked with the Komets before. Sources said the Komets have spoken to at least three NHL teams, including the Sharks, but have been mum on divulging more than that.
The Komets have affiliated with four NHL teams – Anaheim, Colorado, Arizona and Vegas – throughout their 10 seasons in the ECHL, and also spent two seasons without an affiliation. They’d been with the Golden Knights for four years.