With an opportunity to pull into first place in USL League Two’s Valley Division, Fort Wayne FC weathered the dual challenges of visiting Toledo Villa FC and a condensed scheduled to post a 2-0 victory at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Saturday night.
“This was a challenging game,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “This is our fourth week with multiple games, and our depth gets really challenged. To get through these kinds of games relying on some guys that haven’t played much, or guys playing in roles they haven’t played in yet, that gave us a big lift.”
Defender Adam McAleenan (ankle) and striker Forster Ajago (foot) missed Saturday’s victory, but Fort Wayne FC (6-3) turned in arguably its best defensive performance of the season in earning a third shutout in the club’s last four matches. Avery particularly praised center backs Reid Sproat and Will Harris for reinforcing the defensive structure, using the lessons taught in practice last week and applying them to game situations.
“All week long we’ve been talking with our defenders about our structure,” Avery said. “We work so much on keeping the ball, that our structure had gotten a little bit off. We’ve really been trying to tighten it up, and you could see that. I thought Reid and Will were terrific today.”
And when the opportunity arose, Victor Claudel provided all the offense Fort Wayne needed, scoring on a 21st-minute breakaway. Riley Lynch netted his team-high fourth goal in Valley Division play in the 74th.
“It’s a great team, it’s good to be a part of these guys,” Lynch said. “We’re playing some unbelievable football, and they’re just putting me in good spots. I’m just finishing when I get the chance.”
Kings Hammer FC pulled even with the South Bend Lions in the Valley Division standings with its 2-1 win in South Bend on Friday. Fort Wayne has played one more division match than Kings Hammer and the Lions, who stand at 5-2-1.
FWFC faces off with the other division contenders within the next two weeks, making Saturday’s victory all the more important.
“You control your destiny, because you play those two,” Avery said. “The next two weeks are huge, but the only way you can get through the next two weeks is one game at a time.
“The guys actually give me a hard time about it, because all I ever say is, ‘next thing, next thing.’ I’m just trying to stay hyper-focused on what’s the most important thing, and the most important thing is we have a day off (today) so we’re going to enjoy that.”