Connor Corcoran generated a significant amount of offense for the Komets from the blue line in the 2021-22 season – when he won the team’s Defenseman of the Year award – and there’s a good chance he’s back on Memorial Coliseum ice this season.
Corcoran, 22, was among four players signed Saturday by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who are one step above the Komets in the Edmonton Oilers’ developmental system, and all four could be impact players for Fort Wayne in the coming season.
The Condors also signed defenseman Jake Johnson, 24, who shined for the Komets last season as a rookie out of Quinnipiac University, which had just won the NCAA national championship; goaltender Tyler Parks, 31, who played 21 games last season in the AHL; and forward Cameron Wright, 24, a gritty, playmaking forward who starred for the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.
Corcoran is the most familiar to fans of the Komets. As a prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft, Corcoran played four games with Fort Wayne in 2020-21 and 41 the following season, totaling 20 goals and 40 points, and his impact was felt most on the power play through his booming shots from the blue line.
After the Golden Knights and Komets parted ways, Corcoran played last season for the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates and accrued 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games. He also skated 11 games in the AHL for the Henderson Silver Knights, getting two goals and six points, before his Golden Knights contract expired.
Johnson had two goals in three regular-season games for the Komets, then two assists in seven playoff games. In his lone season at Quinnipiac, he had four goals and 15 points in 39 games.
Parks played 21 games last season with the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators, going 13-6-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one shutout. He also played 21 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners and was 8-9-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .888 SP.
New Komets coach Jesse Kallechy certainly should be familiar with the skills of Corcoran and Parks; Kallechy, hired last month, had been an assistant coach with the Kelly Cup-champion Florida Everblades, who were the same division as the Ghost Pirates and Gladiators.
Wright played last season under an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, after completing his college career at the University of Denver. With the Eagles, he was scoreless in two games. With the Grizzlies, however, he had 29 goals, 63 points and 136 penalty minutes in 64 games. He also played six ECHL playoff games and had two goals, seven points and 23 penalty minutes.
It’s not guaranteed that any of the Condors’ Saturday signings will end up in Fort Wayne, especially since free agency is in its infancy and the depth charts for the Oilers, Condors and Komets will continue to change. So far, the Komets have only two players under contract – forwards William Provost and Cole Young – though more are expected in the coming days.
Last season the Condors, coached by former Fort Wayne captain Colin Chaulk, signed some players – such as Mark Rassell and Drake Rymsha – with input from the Komets and to help bolster Fort Wayne’s roster and alleviate its salary cap burdens. The four players signed Saturday may fit the same mold.
And having Parks sets up the possibility that the Komets have two goaltenders on higher-level contracts, since Ryan Fanti, an Oilers prospect, starred for Fort Wayne and is expected to be back at the Coliseum at some point.