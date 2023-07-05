Ben Boudreau, who coached the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, has been hired by the junior-level Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs as associate head coach.
He will work under Ryan Kuwabara, who was an assistant with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers from 2021 to 2022. He was with the Nailers when they upset the Komets in the 2022 playoffs, the first of back-to-back first-round exits that precipitated the Komets not renewing his contract as head coach May 31.
“I am so happy to be coming back home to raise my boys in Canada,” Boudreau, 38, said in a news release. “The Niagara IceDogs is an organization I have always wanted to be a part of. This organization is on its way up and I am excited to contribute in any way I can. It is rare in this business to have an opportunity to coach in your own backyard, so this is an opportunity my family and I are going to enjoy.”
The Icedogs play in the Ontario Hockey League and were a league-worst 12-47-9 last season. There are three other assistant coaches on staff: Brandon Shaw, Damon Racicot and Andrew Fritsch
“Ben brings a wealth of professional experience and is a forward thinker, who will elevate everyone in our organization on and off the ice,” said Wes Consorti, the IceDogs’ interim general manager. “As an organization, we have put a tremendous emphasis on player development and Ben brings the perfect mix of experience and professionalism to help our players reach their highest potential.”
Boudreau accrued a 134-95-27 regular-season record during four regular seasons with Fort Wayne, and he won 3 of 5 playoff series. No postseason was held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the team was on track to qualify.
Jesse Kallechy, who was an assistant coach with the Florida Everlades when they won the last two Kelly Cups, was introduced as Boudreau’s replacement with the Komets last month. Oliver Legault, who was Boudreau’s assistant, was promoted by the Komets to associate head coach and player personnel coordinator and Cory Melkert was hired as an assistant after two seasons as head coach of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen.
Boudreau’s father, Bruce, played for and coached the Komets before he went on to a lengthy NHL coaching career.