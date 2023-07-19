Over the last decade, the Fort Wayne Champs have become an institution in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million, winner-take-all summer hoops showcase in which teams from all over the country bring together some of the world’s best basketball players to battle it out in single-elimination competition.
Coming off a year in which the Champs won their opening game against Nasty Nati, a team of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball alumni, before succumbing to Florida TNT in the second round of the 64-team tournament, the Summit City-based team returns for its eighth year in the event with a team general manager – and Potter Sports Group vice president – Garrett Martz believes is among the strongest he has fielded.
“Every year this (tournament) gets bigger and bigger, … and we’re just excited to have another opportunity to make a run,” Martz said. “I feel like we have a great chance. I think this is our best lineup we’ve had, at least since 2015 when we first got in (when Martz’s team reached the tournament semifinals), so I think we have a real opportunity to do some damage and have a real chance at the money.”
That roster about which Martz is so optimistic includes longtime Mad Ant and Fort Wayne Champs veteran Stephan Hicks, who played professionally in Taiwan last year, and fellow former Mad Ant and former Miami (Florida) standout Anthony Harris, as well as a plethora of other professional players.
Among that latter group is former Ball State guard Tayler Persons, a three-time All-Mid-American Conference honoree with the Cardinals. Persons, a Kokomo native, led the Champs in scoring in both of the team’s games last season, averaging 21 points and scoring 26 with eight rebounds and three assists in the 71-67 first-round win.
Persons, in his third year with the team, shares Martz’s confidence in this year’s group.
“This year, I feel like we have a really good team, probably the best I’ve been a part of,” said Persons, who has also played for War Tampa, a team made up primarily of Auburn alumni, and played professionally overseas in Poland this year. “If you really go hard on defense and be aggressive, that’s who’s going to win these games.
“I think we have enough talent offensively where people are going to get hot, but if we do the dirty work and really grind for the wins, that’s the teams that win.”
The Champs also feature a newcomer in shooting guard Kaleb Vaughn, a former NCAA Division II player at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, who made the team after paying $100 to attend an open tryout in late June. Martz called Vaughn’s addition a “no-brainer.”
“I’m definitely excited,” said Vaughn, who has played professionally in Chile and discovered the open tryout while scrolling through Instagram. “I love the lights, I love the stage. … I just have a lot of confidence in myself and I know how much work I put in every day.”
The Champs, coached by former Indiana basketball player Rod Wilmont, will travel to Cincinnati today and will get the lay of the land with a scrimmage against Xavier alumni team Zip ’Em Up at the Musketeers’ home arena, the Cintas Center.
On Friday, Fort Wayne will open what it hopes will be a deep tournament run with a matchup against The Bucketneers, a team made of primarily East Tennessee State alumni, which reached the final 16 of last year’s event, at 3 p.m. Friday.
Elsewhere in the bracket, Men of Mackey, a team made up of primarily Purdue alumni, including Lewis Jackson, Robbie Hummel, Nojel Eastern, David Jenkins Jr. and Kelsey Barlow, will face Team Colorado, a team of mostly Buffaloes alumni, at 3 p.m. July 26.
Men of Mackey’s general manager is Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay and the roster also includes former PFW star Bobby Planutis and Kyle Mangas, former Indiana Wesleyan NAIA Division II National Player of the Year out of Warsaw.