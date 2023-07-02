For the second straight Sunday, the Fort Wayne FC players celebrated with the fans after a 4-0 victory at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
Last week’s celebration after beating Cleveland Force FC marked Fort Wayne’s first time qualifying for the playoffs, but Sunday’s win over Toledo Villa FC gave rise to a slightly different chant:
“Champions! Champions!”
With the victory over Toledo, Fort Wayne put the finishing touches on winning the USL League Two Valley Division title. In the process, Fort Wayne (9-0-2, 29 points) recorded its seventh consecutive shutout, extending its league-best run this year to 657 minutes – just shy of 11 hours – without conceding a goal.
“It’s a wave that you’re riding that you know is eventually going to come to an end, but why not just keep riding it for as long as you can?” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “I’m so proud of the guys and the style they’ve played. Our ability to keep the ball is what allows us to keep teams out of dangerous chances against us, and we get really good individual play at times.”
Sunday’s victory marked the fourth time in its last five matches Fort Wayne won by a 4-0 score. And after finishing the 2022 campaign with 29 points and a plus-23 goal differential in 14 matches, Fort Wayne FC’s 2023 club matched the point total from last season while eclipsing last year’s goal differential.
By virtue of the ninth clean sheet of the season, Fort Wayne now holds a plus-26 goal differential and a 0.27 goals-allowed average in Valley Division play. Toledo (4-3-2, 14 points) trails Cleveland Force SC (4-3-3, 15 points) by a point for second place and the other playoff spot in the division, but Toledo has three matches remaining while Cleveland has just two. Toledo and Cleveland will square off in the final match of their respective seasons July 15, with a playoff berth potentially on the line.
Leo graduate Reid Sproat put Fort Wayne in the lead with a corner kick from captain Tom Abrahamsson in the 10th minute. Abrahamsson doubled the lead in the 35th on a centering feed that fooled the Toledo keeper, and Seth Antwi (41st minutes) and Henri Kumwenda (59th minute) also scored for the final margin.
“It’s funny, because my mindset is always what’s next, but I also have to remember that we shouldn’t rush through things,” Avery said. “We should pause and celebrate things that are worthy of celebration. I’m so glad that they are celebrating something, because I’m already thinking about (today’s) practice. I want them to take a moment and really celebrate because they’ve done something special.”