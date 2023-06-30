Since the first training session Fort Wayne FC held back in May 2021, coach Mike Avery has stressed the importance of staying in the moment, remaining mindful of what’s immediately in front of his players.
In the face of the mounting pressure of the first playoff appearance in club history coming in three weeks, and the possibility of securing the USL League Two Valley Division championship at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Sunday against second-place Toledo Villa FC, Avery’s message to his division-leading squad at training Friday was simple and familiar – focus on winning the day.
“I think we got used to it,” Fort Wayne FC captain Alex Frank said. “As soon as one game is over, we’re not thinking too far ahead, we’re thinking about what’s next. We think about our next training, and how we can get three points in the next game. I think it’s almost a habit that we are in now.
“There’s obviously a lot of excitement and pride in qualifying for the playoffs and being first in the division right now, but we still have some work to do. We have to stay focused on what’s next.”
So what’s next for Fort Wayne FC and its still-unblemished mark in Valley Division play? It’s simple. At 8-0-2 and with 26 points, the club needs a single draw out of its final two matches, either against Toledo or at Kings Hammer FC on July 11, to win the division outright.
If Fort Wayne loses both matches, Toledo (4-2-2, 14 points) could still secure the division title by winning its final four matches, starting with Sunday’s head-to-head matchup. Even beating FWFC could stand as a monumental ask for Toledo, as Fort Wayne has dominated the series, holding a commanding 5-1 edge. Fort Wayne has won five straight in the series, outscoring Toledo 13-2.
In addition, Toledo would need to make up a differential of 17 goals in those final four matches. To date, Fort Wayne holds a plus-22 goal differential, having scored 25 times while surrendering just three goals in division play, with its 0.30 goals-against average the best mark of the 122 clubs in USL2.
Toledo, meanwhile, currently holds a plus-5 goal differential through its eight matches.
Riding a 17-match unbeaten streak in Valley Division play, Fort Wayne losing both matches would appear unlikely on its face. As Avery explained, his squad doesn’t want to leave any uncertainty headed into the regular-season finale in Cincinnati in mid-July but would rather reward a fan base that’s watched a club grow from a one-win campaign in 2021 to the precipice of the first division title in club history.
“I think if we could pick, we would love to clinch it in front of our home fans,” Avery said. “I think that would be amazing. We want to make sure that we take care of our own business. I’ve been telling them all week, let’s just erase all doubt.
“Let’s make sure there’s no doubt about which team is the best team in the league. It’s about winning the game that’s in front of us.”