Mamba Chisoni will find himself in an odd, yet familiar position tonight. The Saint Francis men’s soccer coach will patrol the sidelines at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, but will do so for the visiting side as his Northern Indiana FC club team will play against host Fort Wayne FC in a friendly that kicks off at 7 p.m. Previously the men’s soccer coach at Bethel, Chisoni has also coached USL League Two’s South Bend Lions, so he’s accustomed to coaching against teams from the Summit City.
The oddity of the situation isn’t lost on Chisoni, who was tabbed in March to guide the USF men.
“It’s funny that my first game (at USF), a competitive game, will be against Fort Wayne FC,” Chisoni said. “It’s a team that’s doing very well right now, so there’s a lot of pressure, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Seeing a need for college players from northern Indiana to get competitive summer minutes, Chisoni, along with the coaches from Goshen, Bethel, Holy Cross and Grace, joined forces to create Northern Indiana FC. While the club – known as the Travelers in homage to the RV manufacturing industry near South Bend – formed too late to enter a league this year, the hope remains that the club will play in one next year.
Perhaps that landing spot could be in USL League Two, where Fort Wayne FC (9-0-2 in league play this season) is slotted third out of the 122 teams in the league’s latest power rankings released earlier this week. Fort Wayne FC also saw an individual accolade issued by the league, as defender Reid Sproat was recently named to the USL2 Team of the Month for June after Fort Wayne allowed zero goals in six league matches.
Chisoni has coached South Bend in some of the best and most competitive matches Fort Wayne has played, and the thought of rekindling that rivalry with his friend and Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery excites the Travelers coach.
“We thought there was something missing,” Chisoni said. “We came up with this idea, and mostly it’s college guys that want to play at the next level. We want to give Fort Wayne FC a good game going to the playoffs, and we want to give the people coming to the game a good show. Their success this year is just the reward for what they’ve been doing the last three years.”
D’Arcy Stadium to host playoffs
On Friday, Fort Wayne FC announced that its home field, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, would serve as one of two host sites for the USL2 Central Conference quarterfinals and semifinals. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the team’s website (https://www.fortwaynefc.com/tickets).
The quarterfinal-round matchups will be played at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, with Fort Wayne announced as one of the teams playing in the second game. Then on Sunday, July 23, the semifinal round game will be played 6 p.m. with the gates opening one hour prior. Opponents and matchups will be announced by USL2 once all playoff teams have been determined.