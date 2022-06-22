In the midst of a three-team race for two playoff spots, Fort Wayne FC will step outside of USL League Two play today for an international friendly against Tigres UANL’s reserves. The Tigres first team won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020 and has won Liga MX, the top league in Mexican football, seven times. Kickoff at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field is set for 7 p.m.
With last year’s international friendly against the Chivas U20 squad drawing the largest crowd in Fort Wayne FC history, club operations director Laurie Perolio advised that strong ticket sales, coupled with an expected large walk-up crowd tonight, could break that attendance record.
“It’s a really good way for our kids to test themselves against an international team, and especially a team of this caliber that plays at that upper level of Mexican football,” Perolio said. “For our guys to get that opportunity is huge.”
The Tigres match arrives in advance of a two-match stretch that will likely determine how Fort Wayne FC finishes in the Valley Division. The club leads the division on 18 points through nine matches, two points clear of both Kings Hammer FC and the South Bend Lions.
After the Tigres friendly, Fort Wayne will play at Kings Hammer on Saturday, then play host to South Bend the following Saturday. FWFC has split a pair of matches against both division challengers, with road teams standing 4-0 in those games. Head coach and sporting director Mike Avery explained he’s aware of those back-to-back season-defining matches, and he’ll give each its proper focus when the time arises.
“The approach is that we take everything one day at the time,” Avery said. “What’s available on the day is what we take to get the job done. We’ll look more closely (Tuesday) to see what guys are available (tonight). We’ll also look to see who we can buy rest for Saturday’s game.
“Those that were here last year spread the word that it was one of the most fun nights in the stadium. There was a big crowd and a great energy, and they’re all ready to see that. I think there’s a lot of excitement. These guys all want to be professional soccer players, so they want to get to play professionals. They’re playing guys that are in similar age ranges and that are doing what they hope to be doing someday.”
FWFC keeping eye on Open Cup qualification
On Monday, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup announced an update regarding USL2 clubs in line for qualification for the 2023 tournament. Founded in 1914, the U.S. Open Cup stands as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States.
The national tournament includes clubs from all levels of soccer, ranging from first-division clubs in MLS all the way to amateur clubs that qualify.
Ten clubs out of USL2 will qualify for the tournament, with regular season division champions earning priority for qualification. In the announcement posted on Facebook, Fort Wayne FC currently stands 16th on the priority list.
Union Omaha, a third-division pro team playing in USL1, will play at Sporting Kansas City tonight in the quarterfinals, having already knocked out two other MLS sides. Avery attended Union Omaha’s victory at Soldier Field against the Chicago Fire on April 19, a match Omaha won 5-4 on penalty kicks.
“For a lower league club to get in and possibly even advance is a dream for everybody,” Avery said. “That’s the romantic side of these things, when one of the lower-level teams makes a run. We will get in there one day, so why not next year?”