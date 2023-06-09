When USL League Two announced its divisional format for the 2023 season, Fort Wayne FC found its closest and biggest rival – the South Bend Lions – moved out of the Valley Division with FC Buffalo, a club playing in USL2 for the first time, taking the Lions’ place.
With an 80-mile trek replaced by an opponent nearly 400 miles away, the club faced increased logistical complications.
While Fort Wayne FC faced most of its road matches on the front half of its division schedule, the club will return to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium at the University of Saint Francis at 5 p.m. Sunday against Kings Hammer FC, facing the Cincinnati-based club at home for the second time this season.
Initially, the club crafted its schedule to play FC Buffalo on May 20, a Saturday, with plans to stay out East for a few days before traveling to its road match May 23, a Tuesday, at Cleveland Force SC.
But when hotel room availability dwindled due to the University of Buffalo holding its commencement and the PGA Tour holding an event in nearby Rochester, the club’s principal owner, Mark Music, lined up a charter flight for the club to travel to and from western New York.
“We’re very fortunate that we have an ownership group that’s really invested in us,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “They had some connections to the plane, so in terms of an added expense, it wasn’t a big thing that they threw into the club.
“It’s very, very lucky for us in that it saves what would have been a 7- or 8-hour bus trip, and we turned it into a day.
“I left my apartment here in Fort Wayne at 8 a.m. and I was hope by 8 p.m.”
As Laurie Perolio, FWFC director of club operations, explained, several days on the road would have incurred a price tag of well over $20,000 when factoring in all accompanying expenses. The charter flight also aided in combating fatigue for the players.
Since taking the field for the 2021 season, Fort Wayne FC has traveled via charter bus for every road match to date, save for the flight to Buffalo.
While most other clubs in USL2 use charter buses as well, some clubs do require players to drive their personal vehicles to road matches. Opponents showed up in personal vehicles on at least one occasion during the 2021 season, as did the Indy Eleven Academy for a friendly in Fort Wayne in 2022.
Instead of taking the lengthy bus trips and sleeping in hotels for multiple days, the single-day trip helped keep the players fresh, which has helped Fort Wayne stay unbeaten on its four-match road swing (2-0-2) through the early portion of its division schedule.
Even within Major League Soccer, charter flights are somewhat of a rarity. As recently as 2019, league rules allowed clubs to use charter flights for only four legs of a season that includes 17 road matches, though the MLS Players Association did get that number increased to 16 legs for the 2024 season.
“The purpose of the flight was obviously to avoid the fatigue associated with back-to-back road trips, and we knew there wasn’t a lot of support for the players staying out East for a few days because of that expense,” Music said. “The plane prevented the club from having much of any travel expense for that game.”
And the uniqueness of a club in USL2 chartering a flight wasn’t lost on goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe, who earned a shutout in Fort Wayne’s 4-0 victory over FC Buffalo.
Briscoe, who plays collegiately at Rutgers, noted that the Scarlet Knights fly commercially when traveling for their Big Ten schedule.
“It was a really cool experience,” Briscoe said. “I’d never been on a private jet before that, and I was thinking to myself how I was going to play getting off a jet like that, but it was only like (55) minutes.
“It was an honor and a great privilege.”
Note: Fort Wayne FC will face what it hopes will serve as a postseason tuneup when the club hosts Atlante FC from Mexico’s second division July 13. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis.
This match will represent the first time in club history it has faced a first team in an international friendly. Fort Wayne FC played the Chivas U-20 reserve squad in its first season in 2021, then the reserve squad from Tigres UANL in 2022.