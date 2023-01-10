Fort Wayne FC has a new home.
The Summit City's USL League Two soccer team, which is part-owned by Fort Wayne native and former US Men's National Team standout DaMarcus Beasley, will play at Saint Francis's Bishop D'Arcy Stadium for at least the next two seasons with an option for a third year, the club and the university announced at a joint press conference Tuesday morning at the stadium.
"This is a step in the right direction for our club as we try to build and grow soccer in this city," said Beasley, who is the only American man to play in four World Cups. "As a player you want to feel the crowd and the energy and they're yelling and singing and chanting. You'll hear that here and I'm really excited to be a part of that."
The stadium, which is home to Saint Francis football – the field itself is named in honor of longtime Cougars football coach and program founder Kevin Donley – and men's and women's soccer, features a seating capacity of about 3,500, a slight expansion from the 3,200 capacity at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field, where the club previously played its home games.
Saint Francis has invested close to $2 million in the stadium in recent years, adding deluxe suites at the back of one of the end zones and installing new turf prior to the 2022 fall football season.
The agreement with Fort Wayne FC will bring another addition to the stadium: a state-of-the-art video board, which will be paid for by FWFC owner Mark Music, the president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage.
"When we talked with Mark Music and we were looking at different possibilities with the use of the field, he came up with the idea of the Jumbotron and it was just like manna from Heaven, I suppose," Saint Francis president Rev. Eric Zimmer said. "It's a wonderful thing, a wonderful gift that he is making to the university that we'll be able to enjoy for all of our sports."
The suites are expected to be completed by the end of the month – the university is in the final stages of setting up furniture – and Saint Francis is already scheduling training for its employees on how to operate the soon-to-be-installed video board. It is expected to be fully operational for the start of Fort Wayne FC's third season, which begins in May.
For Zimmer and Saint Francis, bringing Summit City soccer fans to campus is also a way to increase the profile of the university.
"There are a lot of people here in Fort Wayne who've never been on our campus even though we're only two miles from downtown and we've been here for 80 years," said Zimmer, who is in his third year leading Saint Francis. "It's a wonderful time for us to be able to bring people on campus, to be able to highlight the beauty of our campus in a different way and to enhance the reputation of the university within the community.
"May, June and July, to have soccer played on this pitch is a wonderful thing. It'll bring more people at a time when most things are slower for the campus. It's a win-win."
For Fort Wayne FC, the hope is the new home heightens not only the experience for its fans, but the on-field product, as well.
"I'm out scouting for players all over the country and we're showing them the facilities that we're using," Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. "This is one that's going to be a real showpiece for what we're doing over the next couple of months."
The club sees the move into Bishop D'Arcy as a step toward its ultimate goal of moving Fort Wayne FC into the ranks of fully professional clubs in USL League One. The club eventually wants to have its own stadium in Fort Wayne, about which discussions have been ongoing since mid-2020.
"That is our goal, it's still the same, that has not changed," Beasley said. "We want to bring a professional soccer team to Fort Wayne. We want to build a stadium in Fort Wayne. The million-dollar question is 'When?' This shows, partnering with Saint Francis, that we're on the right path to get there."