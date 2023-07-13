Fort Wayne FC acquitted itself well in its first-ever match against a fully professional side, falling 2-1 to Atlante FC from Mexico’s second division Thursday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis.
Atlante FC took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal in the 43rd minute, and the clubs traded goals in the second half to create the final margin. Henri Kumwenda ensured Fort Wayne would avoid the shutout by scoring late in the second half.
“I thought we were really good,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “I thought it was probably one of the best games that we’ve played all year. They got the ball moving … and put us under some challenges that we quite honestly don’t see at our level.”
Fort Wayne FC finished its regular season with an 11-3-2 record in all competitions, including an unbeaten mark of 10-0-2 against USL League Two Valley Division foes. Fort Wayne will now prepare for the USL2 playoffs, which commence July 21 with a Central Conference quarterfinal against a team to be announced.
In all, seven of the eight Central Conference qualifiers have been determined, with Fort Wayne serving as a host site for the first two rounds. Two quarterfinal matches are set for July 21 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a conference semifinal set for Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on July 23 at 6 p.m.
Joining Fort Wayne FC as Central Conference division winners are Chicago City SC (10-0-0) from the Heartland Division, Flint City Bucks (9-1-1) from the Great Lakes division and the Thunder Bay Chill (9-1-2) out of the Deep North Division. Second-place teams from the Central Conference qualifying for the postseason include Des Moines Menace (9-2) out of the Heartland, AFC Ann Arbor (6-4-1) from the Great Lakes and Deep North runner-up RKC Third Coast (7-3-1).
Cleveland Force SC will play at Toledo Villa FC on Saturday to determine the Valley Division runner-up and the final Central Conference qualifier. Both clubs hold a 5-3-3 record, but with a superior goal differential, Toledo must win to advance to the postseason while Cleveland secures the playoff berth with a win or a draw.