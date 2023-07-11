Rising Northrop junior Namik Mehic scored his first career goal in second half stoppage time as Fort Wayne FC closed out its USL League Two Valley Division slate with a 2-0 win over Kings Hammer FC at Corcoran Field on the campus of Xavier University in Cincinnati.
With the win, Fort Wayne (10-0-2, 32 points) capped an unbeaten run through the Valley Division, closing the division schedule with eight straight shutouts and extending its run without giving up a goal against division foes to 747 minutes.
Henri Kumwenda scored in the 49th minutes to break a 0-0 halftime deadlock.
Fort Wayne will host professional side Atlante FC from Mexico’s second division on Thursday before opening up USL2 Central Conference quarterfinal play at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Friday, July 21.
The league will announce the full playoff schedule once all teams have qualified. D’Arcy will host two quarterfinal matches on July 21 as well as a conference semifinal match on Sunday, July 23.