Zach Panning, a Concordia graduate who went on to star at Grand Valley State, was one of three men picked by USA Track & Field earlier this month to compete in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.
The men's marathon will be held on a 10 km loop around Budapest and will begin at 7 a.m. local time on Aug. 27.
Panning, 28, has run in just two marathons, finishing 11th at the Chicago Marathon in both 2021 and 2022. He ran the 2022 edition in 2:09:28, slicing 5 minutes, 36 seconds, off of his debut time.
Panning will be joined on Team USA by Elkanah Kibet, who is competing at the World Championships for the third time, and Nico Montanez.