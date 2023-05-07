DaMarcus Beasley was already one of the United States’ most important men’s soccer players before this weekend.
The Fort Wayne native is one of only two US men to play in four World Cups, he appeared in 126 games for the US Men’s National Team over a 17-year international career and was also a key cog in the rise of MLS as a force on the American sporting scene in the early years of this century.
On Saturday, however, Beasley’s significance to the sport was formalized when he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The former South Side Archer went into the Hall with a class which also included former USMNT teammate Landon Donovan and fellow Indiana native Lauren Cheney Holiday, a 2015 World Cup champion.
Beasley, less than three weeks shy of his 41st birthday, was joined at the induction by more than two dozen family and friends, 95% of whom are from Fort Wayne, he said. His father, Henry Beasley, who introduced DaMarcus to the game and was his first coach, draped his son in the bright red jacket given to Hall of Fame inductees.
“It’s special,” DaMarcus Beasley told Wane. “It’s a special moment. It makes it more special that I was able to celebrate this day, this whole achievement with my family. That’s huge for me because they’ve been there every step of the way, since I was 5, 6 years old. Not just my mom and dad, who are the most important people in my life, but my whole family from my aunts, my cousins.
“We’re all from Fort Wayne and they stepped up throughout my whole career, they followed me my whole career and the biggest thing for me is they supported me throughout my whole career. ... If they weren’t here, there would be no DaMarcus Beasley.”
{span}When he was asked to reflect on his favorite moment from a career which spanned two decades, Beasley of course mentioned the quartet of World Cups in which he participated – especially the 2002 event in Korea during which the 20-year-old Beasley was the youngest member of a USMNT that reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years – but he also cited a family connection once again: In 2001, Beasley played alongside his older brother, Jamar Beasley, with the MLS’ Chicago Fire.{/span}
“I said it in my (induction) speech, my favorite jersey ever is the one that says ‘D. Beasley’ on the back because my brother had ‘J. Beasley’ on his back,” Beasley said. “For two kids from Fort Wayne, to really live our dreams, that was probably the most special moment in my life.”
By the time the Beasleys teamed up, DaMarcus was already an international star in the US Soccer world, having starred in the U-17 World Cup in New Zealand alongside Donovan two years earlier.
“Every step along the way we’ve been side by side,” Donovan said Saturday. “To end up here together, is perfect. … I’m so proud to be here next to him.”
Since his playing career ended in 2019 – he played his final six seasons for MLS’ Houston Dynamo – Beasley has focused on getting into the sport’s executive suites. He is currently a part owner of Fort Wayne FC, the Summit City’s USL League Two team which will open its third season of competition Sunday. He has worked to shepherd the team up to the fully professional USL League One and in January was on hand to announce it would play its home games this season at Saint Francis’ Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
“Anything can happen,” Beasley said of what he wants people to take from his journey. “I know it’s easier said than done. I know people grow up in different circumstances, I understand that, as well. But as a kid, you never want to squash your dreams. Follow them. Dream big. Don’t shoot for the ceiling, shoot for infinity because it never ends.”