Fort Wayne-native TreVion Crews pocketed $70,000 – his share of $1 million – because his squad, Team Heartfire, won the annual The Basketball Tournament.
Heartfire, coached by LaPhonso Ellis, defeated Bleed Green 78-73 on Thursday in Philadelphia at Drexel’s Daskalakis Athletic Center.
In five TBT games, Crews, who played at North Side, averaged 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Among his teammates were former Mad Ants players Marcus Hall and Raphiael Putney.
Crews, who played at Bethel from 2018 to 2021, finished last season in Germany.