SILVIS, Ill. – J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.
Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run.
“It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you work at it and why you practice the way we do.”
Canadian Michael Gligic was second at 64, playing bogey-free in the final group of the day off the first tee.
“It was nice,” Gligic said. “Just kind of hit ball where I was looking. Gave myself lots of looks. I think I only missed one green and was able to make a few putts.”
Vaughn Taylor and Christopher Gotterup followed at 65. Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel and Dylan Frittelli shot 66.
“Been struggling a little bit physically and haven’t been putting very well,” Taylor said. “But coming into here I told myself, `You know, I know this course, how to play it. Just go do it.’ That’s kind of how I did today. Just tried not to think about too much and just play golf.”
Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.
“I would say for the last few months it’s been in a good spot,” Poston said. “So I think it’s starting to kind of come together and see the results and see the shots and kind of building that confidence back into my ball- striking.”
Defending champion Lucas Glover shot 74.
DP WORLD: At Thomastown, Ireland, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox had eight birdies, including seven in his last 11 holes, in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet to lead the Irish Open.
He has a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider.
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under 70 just days after his victory in the US Senior Open, while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry had to settle for a 71.
LIV: At North Plains, Oregon, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour’s second event teed off Thursday, its first stop in the United States, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on Sept. 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks.
About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.
“This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said survivor Tim Frolich, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.
Carlos Ortiz took the lead Thursday with a 5-under 67. Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, was a shot back. Pat Perez, Brenden Grace and Hideto Tadihara were two shots off the lead.
Brooks Koepka was tied for sixth after an opening round of 2-under 70.