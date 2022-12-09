AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric’s quest continues unabated.
Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Neymar tied Pele’s record for most goals for the national team, giving Brazil the lead in extra time. But he wasn’t among the four Brazilian players to take a penalty in the shootout, instead reduced to tears on the field at Education City Stadium while the red-and-white clad Croatians celebrated.
“It feels like a nightmare. It’s hard to believe this is happening,” said Neymar, who kept his future with the team open after the defeat.
Brazil coach Tite said he had saved his best player to take the fifth penalty.
“That’s the one with the most pressure, and he would be the player with the most quality and mental preparedness to take the shot,” Tite said.
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the first penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.
Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.
Croatia will next face Argentina on Tuesday to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.
ARGENTINA 4, NETHERLANDS 3, SO: It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee.
And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose bid to win the World Cup for the first time is still on track.
Messi is heading to the semifinals with Argentina after a penalty-shootout 4-3 victory over Netherlands in Lusail that had just about everything on Friday.
Argentina took a 2-0 lead, conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the match to extra time at 2-2, and then won the shootout amid a deafening noise inside Lusail Stadium.
“We had to suffer,” Messi said. “But we got through.”
Messi did, especially, in an often violent match that featured 17 yellow cards – a record for a World Cup match – two of which went to Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries as he was sent off after the game.
Messi broke off from his post-match interview on the field to shout abuse at the scorer of the Netherlands’ two goals, Wout Weghorst.
“What are you looking at, stupid?” Messi was heard saying.
It is only the second time Argentina has reached the last four since 1990.