Through the first two years of Fort Wayne FC’s existence, the club has used friendly matches to give players newer to the roster or further down the depth chart an opportunity.
While in friendlies the club thus far has played opponents from other leagues that, like USL League Two, fall on the fourth tier of the American soccer pyramid – leagues such as the Midwest Premier League or MLS Next Pro – tonight’s contest against Chicago City SC, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis, marks the first time in club history FWFC will face a fellow USL2 side in a friendly.
“It’s an opportunity to get the squad a little bit deeper,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “We’ll start building out which rotation makes the most sense, because we play a lot of games in a short period of time, and we almost have to have two teams that are ready to go at any moment.”
Tonight’s match will mark the return to Fort Wayne of Chicago City’s Victor Claudel, who featured in 11 USL2 matches for FWFC last season, scoring three goals in 619 minutes of action. And Fort Wayne FC saw a couple familiar faces in training last week – especially Max Amoako, who joined Claudel on the 2022 roster, and Noe Garcia, the club’s leading scorer in USL2 matches in 2021.
While Amoako and Garcia participated in training with Fort Wayne FC, they will play for 1927 SC, a Midwest Premier League team which plays its home matches at Fort Wayne Sport Club, this summer. And as Avery explained, those training sessions with FWFC serve a valuable purpose.
“I think the more opportunities there are for players to play, and to keep playing at a high level, the better it is for everybody,” Avery said. “I’m excited about what (1927 SC is) doing. I’ve put a lot of players on their radar over the summer. We decided that we were going to (limit our roster size to) a more controlled environment.
“The challenge of that is if you lose somebody with an injury or (a player) has to leave for another reason, which happens in the summer sometimes, we have to then scramble to find players. Now, to have another team in town that’s another good group of players, we might know exactly where we need to go if we need a player.”
That proximity plays an important role as part of the elevation of soccer within Fort Wayne as a whole.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re at Fort Wayne FC, if you’re at 1927, if you’re at Fort Wayne United, or if you’re at Sport Club,” said Fort Wayne FC director of football operations DaMarcus Beasley. “It’s important that we all come together and understand that in Fort Wayne, we all have to work together to put a good product on the field.
“We all love the game, and the best way to put the best product on the field is to work together. I’ll be the first to say that we didn’t do a good job of that the first two years, but this year it’s changing. We have a good vision and a good project, and (1927 SC is) a part of that project. It’s important to support them throughout the season.”