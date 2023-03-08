A GoFundMe for Richard Lafferty, a longtime usher at Memorial Coliseum who died Sunday at 74, has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Lafferty collapsed during the Komets’ game Saturday night, hitting his head, and died at a local hospital. His nephew, Tyler Bly, confirmed the fall may have been related to blood thinners he’d been taking to treat recently discovered blood clots. Lafferty was also diabetic, Bly said.
The GoFundMe -- gofund.me/5239c102 -- was set up by Julie Siebenaler, the mother of Komets defenseman Blake Siebenaler, and had raised $6,185 of its $7,500 goal as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.