Frank "The Ghost" Martin defeated previously unbeaten Michel Rivera by unanimous decision Saturday in a lightweight boxing bout that lasted 12 rounds at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Martin (17-0, 12 knockouts), a Homestead graduate, won the Premier Boxing Champions main event on Showtime, 117-110, 118-109 and 120-107.
“This is just what I do,” Martin said, according to Premier Boxing's website. “I felt good tonight. There were some things that I saw in there that I didn't capitalize on, but we went in there and got the job done.
“In the corner Derrick (James) was telling me to stay on the outside, watch out for the right hand and work the game plan. I was using my legs and I could have done it a lot more. It worked for us tonight, but there's a lot of room for improvement and we're going to keep working.”
Martin fights out of Dallas. Rivera is 24-1 with 14 knockouts.