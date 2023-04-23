Huntington native EJ Tackett won the PBA World Championship, defeating Jason Belmonte 254-247 at Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to his fourth major championship and second this season. At 30 years old, he is the youngest to reach 21 tournament wins in PBA history. Five of those have come this year.
The Huntington North graduate and former Purdue Fort Wayne golfer clinched the World Championship with two strikes in the 10th frame against Belmonte. He collected $101,000 for his triumph.
IT'S HIS TIME! THE YEAR OF EJ CONTINUES!@ejt300 claims his 2nd major title, and 5th overall title, of the 2023 PBA season winning the 2023 PBA World Championship Finals presented by @PabstBlueRibbon pic.twitter.com/wgXl6TnNn8— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 23, 2023
“It feels really good to have the opportunity to have to get up to double in the 10th against the greatest of all time and get it done,” Tackett said. “That is what dreams are made of. It's so rewarding because you know that all the hard work you've put in is actually worth it."
Belmonte defeated Tackett in the Tournament of Champions title match in March, moving to 3-0 in major championship finals and 6-2 on television against Tackett.
In attendance Sunday were Tackett's father, wife, uncle and cousin – the latter had traveled in from Germany – and he hugged his father immediately upon winning.
"It’s my time!” he shouted after the winning strike.
Tackett also won the US Open, another of bowling's majors, in February and is considered to be the favorite for PBA Player of the Year honors, having won $350,000 in prize money this year with one major left – the PBA Players Championship, which runs from April 30 to May 14 in North Brunswick, New Jersey.