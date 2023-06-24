Things started wonderfully for the TinCaps on Saturday – Jakob Marsee scored on a Marcos Castañon line-drive single to centerfield in the top of the first inning – but they spiraled in the fourth, fifth and six innings at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
Ultimately, the TinCaps lost 4-1 to the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne is now 1-1 in the second half of the Midwest League season.
South Bend’s Bryce Ball hit an RBI double and then scored on a Kevin Made double, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Ezequiel Pagan scored on a Yohendrick Pinango sacrifice fly in the fifth and Made hit a home run in the sixth.
Made was 2 for 4, as the Cubs improved to 1-1 in the second half (31-36 overall). Made is the No. 15 prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system, per MLB.com
Fort Wayne (33-35) finished fourth in the six-team East Division of the Midwest League, a High-A circuit, in the first half. The Great Lakes Loons won the division.
The TinCaps, who have still won four of their last six games, got 2 for 4 nights from Marsee and Castañon in front of an announced crowd of 6,107.
Fort Wayne’s starting pitcher, Victor Lizarraga, worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs and six hits, striking out four and walking one. He’s the San Diego Padres’ No. 7 prospect.
South Bend’s Connor Noland worked six innings and allowed one run and five hits, striking out four with no walks.
South Bend outhit Fort Wayne, 7-6.