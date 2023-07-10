The Komets extended qualifying offers to seven players, so the team could keep their ECHL rights until next summer. There were three potential surprises among the names left off: Shawn Boudrias, Daniel Maggio and Scott Allan, though at least one of them remains in the mix to be re-signed soon.
Multiple sources confirmed to The Journal Gazette that Boudrias, who led the Komets in goals (33) and points (65) last season, has been in negotiations on a potential contract.
A 6-foot-5 forward, Boudrias, 23, has played 132 games with Fort Wayne over two seasons, totaling 53 goals and 108 points. That includes seven playoff games, in which he had one goal and two points.
The Komets were able to extend up to eight qualifying offers to unsigned players by last Friday – the ECHL made those offers public Monday – and the Komets gave them to goaltender Rylan Parenteau, defensemen Jake Johnson, Jacob Graves and Marcus McIvor, plus forwards Matt Alvaro, Tye Felhaber and Oliver Cooper.
Johnson signed last month with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who could assign him to Fort Wayne this season; Felhaber, who was an ECHL all-star last season, signed with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals; Cooper, who was voted MVP by his Fort Wayne teammates, has signed to play in the United Kingdom for the Belfast Giants.
Anthony Petruzzelli, who captained the Komets last season, was also eligible to receive a qualifying offer because he was on the Komets’ season-ending roster June 23. But Petruzzelli has signed to play in the United Kingdom for the Guildford Flames. He said he would like to play again for the Komets.
Because Petruzzelli qualifies as an ECHL veteran of over 260 regular-season games, a qualifying offer wouldn’t have meant much; even if he received one, he could become a restricted free agent in the ECHL on July 22 and, if still unsigned, an unrestricted free agent Aug. 8.
The same holds true for Graves, who received a qualifying offer after he had two goals, 15 points and 103 penalty minutes in 31 regular-season games following a trade from the Atlanta Gladiators.
Maggio, 32, was an important cog for the Komets last season because of his ability to play forward and defense, and impact special teams. He had five goals, 26 points and 135 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games, and he added a goal in the seven-game playoff loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Maggio broke into the professional ranks with the Komets late in the 2011-12 season and helped them to the Central Hockey League championship. He also skated for them in 2012-13 and 2017-18, when they reached the ECHL’s Western Conference finals.
Allan, 27, is considered the largest player to ever skate for the Komets when factoring his height (6-foot-8) and weight (265 pounds). As a rookie defenseman last season, he had three goals, eight points and 57 penalty minutes in 45 games. He also played in two postseason games.
General manager David Franke, who declined to discuss whether not Boudrias would return, said that “at this point, both Maggio and Allan are out of the mix.”
In the midst of a rebuild that includes a new head coach, Jesse Kallechy, the Komets have so far signed forwards William Provost, Tristan Pelletier, Darian Pilon, Tristan Ashbrook and Cole Young, and defensemen Darien Kielb, Noah Ganske and Joe Gatenby.
The Condors have signed four players expected to spend time in Fort Wayne: Johnson, defenseman Connor Corcoran, forward Cameron Wright and goalie Tyler Parks. Goalie Ryan Fanti could also return to Fort Wayne through the affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.