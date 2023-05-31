Just two years removed from guiding the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship, coach Ben Boudreau is out of a job.
Team management opted Wednesday not to renew Boudreau's contract, after two seasons of witnessing inconsistent play, particularly at Memorial Coliseum, and losses in back-to-back first-round playoff series.
"We took almost a month to figure this out, but at the end of the day, we decided to make the change," general manager David Franke said, acknowledging it was a difficult decision because of Boudreau's success and the team's appreciation for all he did, especially helping to navigate the Komets through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Ben had a great six-year run here as an assistant coach (for two years) and then as a head coach. ... But moving through the last four weeks, we just felt that it was time to make the change and get a new voice in the locker room as far as the coach goes."
Assistant coach Olivier Legault's contract is also expiring, but Franke said the Komets would like to keep him in some capacity, perhaps as head coach.
Boudreau accrued a 134-95-27 record during four regular seasons. He won 3 of 5 playoff series, though his Komets were upset by the Wheeling Nailers in Game 7 of the 2022 Central Division semifinals at the Coliseum, and then lost another Game 7 this year to the favored Cincinnati Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center in Ohio.
Boudreau wasn't available for comment.
The decision to part ways with Boudreau came just over 28 years after the same management nucleus – David Franke, team president Michael Franke and majority owner Stephen Franke – fired Boudreau’s father, Bruce, midway through an International Hockey League season. Bruce Boudreau has since coached four NHL teams and won a Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year.
It would be a tall order for Ben Boudreau to replicate his father's success, but he’s unlikely to be out of work for long. He’s only 38, helped develop prospects in Fort Wayne for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, and holds a 15-12 playoff record, including best-of-5 victories during the 2021 postseason over the Wichita Thunder, Allen Americans and South Carolina Stingrays amid unprecedented obstacles because of the pandemic.
"Ben gave his all to the Komet franchise during his six-year run in Fort Wayne. Komet ownership appreciates Ben's efforts and the Kelly Cup championship we won two years ago," David Franke said. "It's never easy parting ways with a coach, player or staff member, but Ben has a good hockey lineage and will land in a good spot. I wish Ben, his wife Karla, and their two sons all the best. The Boudreaus will always be part of the Komet family."
Parting with Ben Boudreau bears a similarity to 2019, when Fort Wayne-native Gary Graham was not brought back as coach, despite never missing the postseason over six seasons and being popular with a significant part of the fan base. Giving the job to his top assistant, Boudreau, though there were other candidates, was hotly debated at the time yet proved correct because the Komets won their first championship since joining the ECHL in 2012.
The Komets now have 10 championships in their 71-season history. As they search for the coach who can bring them another, there are no obvious external candidates at the forefront and management has set the bar high for his successor.
The Komets will likely want someone with prior head-coaching experience, though Boudreau had none when he came on board, and may seek counsel from their NHL affiliate, the Oilers, who trusted Fort Wayne with prospects such as goaltender Ryan Fanti last season.
The Komets’ season ended May 3 with a controversial 1-0 loss in Game 7 to the division-champion Cyclones. The Komets seemed to have forced overtime on an Oliver Cooper goal with 1:11 remaining in the third period, but it was overturned when video review determined Samuel Dove-McFalls had interfered with goaltender Beck Warm.
Coming into the playoffs, David Franke made it clear that everyone’s jobs were on the line – from the coaches to all the players – and the Komets' gritty effort against the Cyclones obviously didn’t dissuade management from making a change.
The last couple of seasons have been marred by frequent slow starts in games; Boudreau talked often about how some players were too individualistic and the team didn’t play “60-minute games” often enough. Management was particularly displeased with struggles at the Coliseum, where the Komets were 15-14-7 in the regular season, despite 7,740 fans per game (second most in the ECHL behind Jacksonville’s 7,749).
"We were consistently inconsistent," David Franke said. "That was the big issue."
Several personnel decisions – such as signing goaltender Colton Point, who struggled before his mid-season retirement; having a defensive corps reliant on rookies; or trading away forwards Luka Burzan, Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel – could be traced to Boudreau, who shared player personnel responsibilities with David Franke. And while Boudreau was regarded as a player's coach, compared to his predecessor, he wasn't able to solve some some cliques that existed in the locker room the last couple of seasons.
“Six years as a head coach and an assistant with one organization is a great run. Ben won a championship two years ago that we will never forget. For the Komets, this provides a new direction moving forward, and for Ben, a great opportunity to move up the ranks in professional hockey,” Michael Franke said.
By making a coaching change at this date, the Komets missed out on some candidates who could have been in their wheelhouse, including Wheeling coach Derek Army, who signed a three-year extension May 8, and Wichita Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player, who signed a two-year extension April 28.
But the Komets will likely cast a wide net for their next head coach and it could include some of the following people: Ben Simon, the former Cyclones coach who was recently let go by the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins; John Anderson, the former Komets player and NHL head coach, who was in the conversation before Ben Boudreau was hired, though Anderson is now 66; and Manny Viveiros, former coach of the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.
The Komets would ideally like to have a coach in place soon – they can begin signing players June 23 – but they are the rare ECHL team to have general manager who handles player personnel in David Franke, so he can certainly begin putting together a roster before a coach is in place.
Legault, a 36-year-old former Komets player, will have the opportunity to interview for the head-coaching job, David Franke said, could be recommended as the assistant if someone else is hired, or could be kept in another capacity, such as working in the office or as a scout.