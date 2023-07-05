The Komets’ coaching staff has grown to three with the addition of assistant coach Cory Melkert, who comes in with two seasons of head-coaching experience and a friendship with Jesse Kallechy, who was hired as Fort Wayne’s head coach last month.
The addition of Melkert, 32, on Wednesday came two days after the Komets promoted Olivier Legault from assistant coach to associate head coach and player personnel coordinator.
“I would first like to thank (Komets ownership) and Jesse for the opportunity to be an assistant coach for one of the best organizations in the ECHL. It is something I will not take for granted,” Melkert said in a news release. “My wife and I are very excited to get to Fort Wayne and become part of the community. I know Fort Wayne has the best fans in the league, and I can’t wait to get started and help build this team that will compete for another championship.”
The Komets’ roster is also beginning to take shape; on Wednesday they signed defenseman Joe Gatenby, the latest Fort Wayne player with ties to the University of New Brunswick, and rookie forwards Tristan Ashbrook and Darian Pilon.
Eight players are now under contract for the season that begins Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Melkert had been with the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen, guiding them to a 66-36-10 record over two seasons. His teams bowed out in the first round of the playoffs twice, but he was runner-up for SPHL Coach of the Year after guiding the Marksmen to a 40-14-2 record in 2021-22.
A defenseman who played four seasons in the professional ranks – mostly in the SPHL – Melkert skated for Fayetteville in 2018-19 when Kallechy was the head coach. Melkert was an assistant coach under Kallechy the following season, an assistant with Knoxville in 2020-21 (when Fayetteville opted out because of the pandemic) and then took over the Marksmen’s head-coaching duties in 2021-22.
“Losing Cory is incomprehensible,” Marksmen owner Chuck Norris said in a news release, “but this is what minor professional hockey is. You develop guys for the next level.”
Gatenby, 26, had seven goals and 26 points in 67 games last season for the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He played at UNB from 2018 to 2022 alongside the likes of Matthew Boudens, Mark Rassell, Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper, Rylan Parenteau and Samuel Dove-McFalls, who all went on to play for the Komets.
Ashbrook, 24, skated five ECHL games last season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and assisted on a goal. He played for Michigan Tech from 2020 to 2023 and had 28 goals and 45 points in 94 games.
Pilon, 24, played the past three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island. In 66 games, he accrued 17 goals, 42 points and 223 penalty minutes.
The Komets, who were ousted in the first round of the last two playoffs, are undergoing a significant rebuild that began with the May 31 announcement they weren’t renewing Ben Boudreau’s contract as head coach. Kallechy was hired to replace him, Legault was retained and promoted, and the team has signed forwards Tristan Pelletier and William Provost, and defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske, who were all with the team last season. The Komets have also signed rookie forward Cole Young.
Captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Cooper, Blake Siebenaler, Drake Rymsha and Tye Felhaber are confirmed to not be returning, but the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, one step above Fort Wayne in the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers’ developmental system, have signed four players expected to be signed to Fort Wayne in the coming season: goaltender Tyler Parks, forward Cameron Wright and defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson. Corcoran and Johnson have played for Fort Wayne before.
Komets minority
owner dies
Richard Franke, a minority owner with the Komets, died Tuesday at 79, according to an online obituary. Franke’s brother, Stephen, is the team’s majority owner, while Michael Franke serves as team president and David as general manager.
Richard Franke had been part-owner of the former Perfection Autowash Full Service Express, which was in the Village of Coventry. He was part of the first freshman class at Bishop Luers in 1958 and part if its first graduating class. He also was a member of Luers’ first football city championship team.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cherylene, children, Pamela and Jeffrey, and five siblings.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to St Peter’s Catholic Church or Stillwater Hospice.
ECHL rules changes
The ECHL announced a number of rule changes, including some clearly aimed at curtailing fighting.
Under Rule 46.10, a player who enters into a fight prior to, at the drop of the puck, or immediately following any faceoff shall be assessed an automatic game misconduct in addition to any other penalties assessed from the fracas.
Rule 20.4 now states a game misconduct shall be applied to any player who has been assessed a second fighting major in the same game. The misconduct will be waived if an opposing player is assessed a penalty for instigating the fight.
Under 9.6, a player whose helmet comes off during play can now avoid having to immediately leave the ice, if he immediately puts the helmet back on, even if the chin strap isn’t fastened.