A whopping 11 former Komets players have gone on to become head coaches in the NHL – Bruce Boudreau, Al Sims, John Anderson, Marc Boileau, Tom McVie, John Ferguson, Todd Reirden, Dave Cameron, Dirk Graham, Fred Creighton and Garry Young – and Colin Chaulk might very well be next to join the group.
He was named Monday as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, after he’d held the position on an interim basis since Feb. 10. The Condors are owned and operated by the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and are the Oilers’ top minor-league affiliate.
“Everybody knows that when you talk about the ECHL, the AHL and the NHL, from a head coach’s perspective, there are only 90-plus jobs. They’re not easy jobs to get. And they’re harder to keep,” Chaulk told The Journal Gazette. “Anytime an organization recognizes that they’re appreciative of what you do, and they extend you, you’re thankful and excited for yourself personally and for your family, as well.”
Chaulk, 45, joined the Condors last summer, just after they won a division championship in a pared-down pandemic postseason, as the second assistant under head coach Jay Woodcroft. (Komets coach Ben Boudreau, according to multiple sources, was also in consideration for Chaulk’s job.) There was a massive organizational change made by the Oilers on Feb. 10: They fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant Jim Playfair, replacing them with Bakersfield’s Woodcroft and his top assistant, Dave Manson.
Success followed. The Connor McDavid-led Oilers went 38-26-12 in the regular season and reached the conference finals, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. Chaulk guided the Condors to a 19-12-3 mark, including a 13-5-1 run to close the regular season, then swept Abbotsford in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Stockton.
Before Chaulk took over the Condors, they were on a 10-1-1 run, so he didn’t want to meddle too much yet knew he’d have to put his stamp on things.
“It wasn’t like they were doing a poor job and looking for a change. They were doing a good job – they’d won last year – and it was a big bite to try to tear off and chew and digest,” said Chaulk, who was also reeling from the rapidly declining health of his sister, Melanie, who died March 19 from breast cancer at 47.
At the AHL level, players are called up often, and many become frustrated because they’re not in the NHL. Bakersfield’s players last season dealt with an added level of emotion because Woodcroft was with the big club, which was tinkering with its chemistry, and knew what they could perhaps do on Oilers ice.
“There was that challenge to overcommunicate with every single player and say, ‘Listen, there’s a relationship with Jay and Dave and everything, but they’re up there coaching (the Oilers) and they’re not making the calls of who’s coming up and who’s going down,’ ” said Chaulk, who was also leading an AHL roster he only had a small hand in assembling.
“You’ve got players to coach and you’ve got to make them better. You’ve got to find a way to bring out the best of them because they’ve all been really good somewhere, and you’ve got to find what that is. It was challenging going from assistant to head in that environment.”
But Chaulk certainly isn’t short on experience. He captained the Komets to five championships – in the United Hockey League in 2003, the International Hockey League in 2008, 2009 and 2010, and the Central Hockey League in 2012 – over his 10 seasons with Fort Wayne between 2002 and 2013. His No. 91 was retired by the Komets in 2017.
Chaulk was head coach of the ECHL’s Brampton Beast from 2015 to 2019, getting them to the second round of the 2017 playoffs. He’s also been an assistant coach in the AHL for Belleville (2019-20) and in the ECHL for Kalamazoo (2013-15). (It hasn’t been announced if the Wichita Thunder will continue as the Oilers’ ECHL affiliate. And the Komets are in search of a new NHL partner after the recent divorce from the Vegas Golden Knights.)
All those years grinding away in Double-A hockey as a player and coach are paying off now, Chaulk said, because he’s seen so many incredible situations: As a Fort Wayne captain, helping to manage a locker room that was so successful for so long, despite changing leagues often; or as an assistant in Kalamazoo being a buffer between players and head coach Nick Bootland; or in Brampton, where there were times call-ups and injuries barely left him with enough players to field a lineup.
“You’ve got to be able to walk in and tell the team, ‘This is how we’re going to do it and this is why we’re going to be successful.’ Everyone knows it’s an uphill battle, and those experiences in Brampton as a head coach, it sets you up to be ready for if and when you get the opportunity at the next level,” Chaulk said.
Note: The ECHL announced from its annual Las Vegas meetings that it will use a two-referee system in 25% of regular-season games next season. Each team will have nine home games with the system. The ECHL was already using two referees in the playoffs and the system is in place in the NHL and AHL.