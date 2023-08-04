After two seasons with the Komets, Matt Alvaro will skate next season in the United Kingdom for the Guildford Flames. That’s the same team that earlier this summer signed Anthony Petruzzelli, who skated the past six seasons with Fort Wayne, including 1½ as captain.
“Matt played the last couple of seasons with Anthony Petruzzelli, so they come in as a couple of guys who already know each other, which in our experience tends to help with them adjust a little quicker when they arrive,” Guildford coach Paul Dixon said in a Friday news release announcing Alvaro's signing.
Alvaro, 27, had 14 goals and 38 points in 53 games last season, then added two goals and three points in the seven-game playoff loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones.
In 118 career regular-season games with Fort Wayne, Alvaro had 35 goals and 81 points. In 14 playoff games, he had three goals and seven points.
The Komets retain the ECHL rights to Alvaro through next summer because they extended him a qualifying offer in July.
Alvaro and Petruzzelli, 30, were teammates at the University of Vermont from 2016 to 2018 and reunited with the Komets in 2021, after Alvaro had skated a couple of games over two seasons with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears.
“Matt was very successful with the Komets the last couple of seasons, and during his college hockey career, so he definitely adds another skilled dimension to our lineup,” Dixon said.
The Komets have 16 players signed for next season, but new coach Jesse Kallechy has so far retained only five players from last season: Shawn Boudrias, William Provost, Darien Kielb, Tristan Pelletier and Noah Ganske.
The season opens Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.