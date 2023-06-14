It’s been about two weeks since the Komets decided to make a coaching change by not renewing Ben Boudreau’s contract. Ostensibly, they seem no closer to determining who the next coach will be.
In reality, I think the Franke family is just being methodical.
They can begin signing players June 23, and that date would create some urgency for most ECHL teams, but most ECHL teams don’t have a general manager who deals in hockey operations as the Komets do with David Franke.
Komets management has been mum to me on where we are at in the coaching search, but it stands to reason that Jesse Kallechy, an assistant coach with the Florida Everblades, is somewhere in the mix. The Everblades won the Kelly Cup last weekend and Kallechy checks a lot of boxes including winning back-to-back titles while working for the ECHL’s top coach, Brad Ralph, and he has previous head-coaching experience from the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The market changed somewhat today when the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins hired Dan Watson away from the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, so now two flagship ECHL franchises – in the same division – have openings.
If you look at my original list of potential Komets coaches – click here to read it – you’ll see Alden Hirschfeld, who was Watson’s top assistant. I would think he’s now in the mix for the Toledo job.
Elsewhere, congratulations to Komets goaltender Rylan Parenteau, whose Scorpion save won the fan vote for best in the ECHL this season: Click here.
And also congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night. They’d been the Komets’ NHL affiliate from 2018 to 2022, but no one who played in Fort Wayne – not even Brayden Pachal or Jiri Patera – will get their name on the Stanley Cup from this season’s victory.