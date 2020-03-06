Aggressive play trademark of hometown product, ex-captain

Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock wasn't a sure thing to make the Komets' roster when he played his first preseason game in 2009. But he was sure to relish the moment of playing for his hometown team, below the Memorial Coliseum seats he knew so well, in front of about 450 friends and family members who had bought tickets to the game.

“I had to make sure I made the team somehow,” Schrock joked.

It turns out Schrock didn't need to boost the team's ticket sales to make the roster. He just needed to bring his high-energy, aggressive, defensive-minded game to the ice. He went on to help the Komets to championships in 2010 and 2012, and captained them from 2013 until his retirement in 2015.

He'll be inducted into the Komets' Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with NBC hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick, a lifelong fan of the team, and Schrock will have 150 people or so in the stands when the Komets play host to Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m.

“I'm pretty excited about it, obviously. I'm very lucky. I've had a great supporting cast throughout my career, starting with my parents, and further along the line with coaches and my teammates and the rest of my family and friends who made it a fun opportunity to play in my hometown and supported me along the way,” Schrock said.

“All I really had to do was work hard. I wouldn't say I'm a Hall of Famer based on my talent, but I think that I've been very lucky to have had a good supporting cast and it's made me a look a lot better than I really am.”

Schrock, 35, totaled 81 goals and 152 points in 439 games, but he thrived on the intangibles – speed, physical play and fighting – and totaled 909 penalty minutes. He and Colin Chin are the only Fort Wayne natives to have captained the 68-year-old Komets.

Schrock said he relishes the championships and relationships built on and off the ice.

“I definitely think (it's) the championships and just really personal conversations I had with guys like Colin Chaulk, Brandon Warner, Guy Dupuis, Brad MacMillan,” Schrock said. “Just really looking back, I could count numerous times when guys pulled me aside – whether it was current players or teammates or oldtimers that had retired – and they always gave me advice. It felt surreal after watching a lot of those guys play growing up, and then having the opportunity to play with some of them, or being able to form relationships with guys who were really legends ... and left their imprint on Komets history.”

Schrock said his one regret is that longtime Komets broadcaster Bob Chase isn't alive to see the Hall of Fame inductions.

“He meant a lot to both Doc (Emrick) and I. If I could change anything, I just wish Chaser were here to see this. It's an honor and I'm excited about it,” Schrock said.

Schrock coaches the first-year Fort Wayne Spacemen, who went 21-19-4, paced by Jared Fisher, who set United States Premier Hockey League records in goals (57) and points (104) in 43 games. Because of the inductions, Schrock will miss Game 2 of the Spacemen's best-of-3 playoff series with Chicago.

Schrock laughed when asked if he would have a cellphone connection to the bench for that game.

“I think that's frowned upon. We could do the whole Astros thing and get some technology going,” he said chuckling. “No, I trust my assistant coach, Josh Moles, who's done a great job all year. And I trust the players will do well. At this point in the season, I have confidence they could go out and play the game without me behind the bench.

“These kids took a big chance on me and they took a big chance on the Fort Wayne Spacemen program. A lot of times, these junior expansion teams don't work out. Luckily, this one has been a huge success as far as what we've been able to offer the kids and what they've given back to us and the rink.”

Note: Defenseman Max Gottlieb were called from the Komets to Ontario of the American Hockey League. It's the second time this season both have been called up.

jcohn@jg.net