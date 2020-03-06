Fan favorite, 'fan' set for enshrinement

Mike Emrick doesn't root for any NHL teams. As the play-by-play broadcaster for NBC's hockey coverage, he's become the sport's voice in America, and he's careful to remain impartial.

“I may cheer for individual players silently. But for teams? No,” Emrick said. “The Komets are the only team that I cheer for.”

As such, Emrick deems his induction in the Komets' Hall of Fame this Saturday as a rare chance for a fan to join the ranks of those he's admired throughout his life.

Emrick, a native of La Fontaine, and a graduate of Manchester University, was mentored by the Komets' longtime broadcaster, Bob Chase. Before his death in 2016, Chase had suggested to Komets ownership that Emrick should be considered for a spot in the Hall of Fame, which honors team personnel, executive builders and media members.

That wish was realized last summer. Emrick was invited to a weekly breakfast of legendary Komets players and team president Michael Franke surprised Emrick with the news that he would be inducted alongside former captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock.

“You pick any team that you're a fan of, and all of a sudden you find yourself sitting at breakfast, which is thrill enough because there are guys you've never met before but watched play,” said Emrick, adding that he gets goosebumps just thinking about that morning. “All of a sudden, you're told you're going to join them in a Hall of Fame and they applaud? That is the one indelible memory of my whole experience with the Komets and I'll never forget it.”

Emrick, 73, has been doing play-by-play on radio or TV since 1973, when he began calling games for the Port Huron Flags. That four-year stint with the Flags, a Fort Wayne rival, was the only time he's had to stop rooting openly for the Komets.

Nowadays, he easily gets the Komets' fans buzzing by dropping references to them – historical nuggets or current events – during his NBC or NBCSN broadcasts.

“The Komets are never far from my mind,” said Emrick, who listened to Shane Albahrani's call of the Komets' 5-3 victory at Toledo last Saturday.

Emrick chuckled when he was told that his national shoutouts to the Komets get people excited in northeast Indiana, but he said it has to happen organically. For example, he said, it could come if he were calling a game in St. Louis, where former Komets player Con Madigan made his NHL debut in the 1972-73 season when he was 38.

“You remember Con Madigan getting his first chance to play in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues and he was a Fort Wayne Komet, too,” Emrick said. “He and Len Thornson were my two favorite Komets for different reasons, and you know what the reasons were. (Thornson) was very skilled at putting the puck in the net. (Madigan) was highly skilled at doing what appealed to me about the sport when I was a kid. That was filling up the penalty-minute column. There are always ways to drop in Komet references, you just don't want to reach too far for it because it has to make some sense.”

Emrick said he was a typical Komets fan growing up, making the hour drive from Wabash to “yell like crazy for the team and boo Toledo and all that,” but his career path was cemented when Chase took him under his wings and went over tapes that the teenage Emrick had recorded from the stands.

Emrick recalled one of the best Christmas gifts he ever received – a tie with an iconic Komets logo.

“You couldn't buy jerseys and things like that in that era. You couldn't buy jerseys for NHL teams really, either. That kind of merchandising wasn't done in the 1950s and early 1960s, it just didn't happen,” Emrick said. “There was a men's store called Meyers & McCarthy and it was downtown in Fort Wayne. They had spaceman ties, a black tie with a spaceman logo, and that was about the only thing other than a puck you could get at that time.”

Emrick wasn't sure he'd be able to find that tie for Saturday, when the Komets face Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m., but he certainly won't have to worry ever again about finding Komets swag. The team is embracing him as one of its greatest proponents with one of its greatest honors.

