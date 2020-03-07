Cyclones' Houser shuts out Komets

The Komets have now been shut out twice this season, both times by the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Michael Houser, a former Fort Wayne goaltender, stopped all 23 shots he faced Friday to lead the Cyclones to a 3-0 victory in front of 5,626 fans at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

The only other time this season Fort Wayne had been held scoreless was in the same building, Nov. 16, when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 shots in a 5-0 Cyclones victory.

The Cyclones' goals Friday came in the second period from Johnny Coughlin on a shot from the blue line, Justin Vaive from just off the left goalpost, and Ben Johnson on a power-play shot from the right circle that caromed off Fort Wayne's Chaz Reddekopp's leg.

Fort Wayne goalie Cole Kehler stopped 33 of 36 shots.

The Cyclones (37-16-8) became the first team in the division to clinch a playoff spot.

Earlier in the day, the Komets (29-23-8) signed a rookie goalie, Stefanos Lekkas, who had been with the University of Vermont. This season, he was 5-21-6 with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts.

The Komets again have three goalies, including Dylan Ferguson, in the wake of trading Patrick Munson to Orlando on Tuesday for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Additionally, forward Matthew Boudens returned from Chicago of the American Hockey League, where he's scoreless in 10 games this season.

The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum. Former team captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock and NBC broadcaster Mike Emrick will be inducted into the Komets' Hall of Fame.