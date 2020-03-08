Komets win big on big night for Schrock, Emrick

The Komets' high-powered offense hadn't gone through a stretch like it this season. It hadn't scored in 96 minutes, 59 seconds, and trailed by two goals Saturday night.

When the chips are down, though, the Komets can often rely on Brady Shaw to do something nifty to help bring them back.

This time, he had a hat trick to help propel the Komets to a 7-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.

“We have a lot of confidence. We have so much firepower in this room, we know that even if we get down by two, especially early, we can dig ourselves out of a hole,” said Shaw, whose Komets had lost 3-0 to division-leading Cincinnati on the road Friday. “Last night in Cincinnati, I don't think we went about it the right way. Our attitudes were a little down, so tonight we put an onus on staying positive, knowing we could get the job done.”

The Komets, who have 11 games left in the regular season, finished the season series with Kalamazoo at 10-3-1. Brett McKenzie, who had four assists Saturday, totaled five goals and 21 points in 12 games.

The line of Shaw, McKenzie and Shawn St-Amant (one goal) totaled four goals and eight points Saturday.

“Playing with Mac and Monty, they make things pretty easy for me out there and we just want to keep it going,” said Shaw, who got the Komets' rally going by stick-handling through the slot to cut Kalamazoo's lead to 2-1 at 7:10 of the second period.

Shaw also scored when a McKenzie pass from the opposite corner caromed off him and in to give Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead, and he made it 5-3 with a 40-foot shot after McKenzie won a third-period faceoff.

“You can go back and quote me on how many times we've been resilient. We just haven't given up. That's the biggest thing – we've always got a belief, no matter what,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets came into the night with the ECHL's eighth-ranked ranked offense with 3.40 goals per game.

A crowd of 9,279 was on hand at Memorial Coliseum to see former team captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock and Mike Emrick, NBC's national TV play-by-play broadcaster for hockey, go into the Komets' Hall of Fame. Schrock is a native of Fort Wayne and Emrick, who was mentored by late Komets broadcaster Bob Chase, is from La Fontaine.

The crowd not only got the thrill of the comeback victory, but also of Fort Wayne's Kyle Haas and Will Petschenig fighting, respectively, Ben Wilson and Zach Diamantoni.

“I thought what they did tonight after the presentations and the speeches, they embodied everything there is about being a Komet,” Boudreau said.

“That really struck a chord with me. The history is so extensive and so long, end everyone has to be so proud of that, but when you come to an organization you really have to understand what it means to be a Komet. Those speeches and the way they played with Haas and Petch fighting, those were big moments for us. I really loved the way they played in front of the crowd. It was a special night for the organization and they showed up in a big way.”

The Komets also got goals from Mason Bergh, Shawn Szydlowski and Alan Lyszczarczyk. Kalamazoo got two goals from Garret Ross and one apiece from Justin Taylor and Tanner Sorenson.

The Komets, who play host to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, completed a stretch of 14 straight divisional games with a 9-5-0 record.

Shaw, St-Amant and Anthony Petruzzelli are the only Komets with hat tricks this season.

