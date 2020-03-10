Ex-Komet: Signature used without consent

Will Petschenig and the Komets parted ways Monday and the defenseman released a statement afterward, in which he alleged his signature was used by the team last month without his knowledge on a document that placed him on injured reserve.

“The team excused this breach of my trust by explaining that it was a necessary decision to not lose another rostered player – an action to help achieve their goals at my expense,” Petschenig, 25, wrote on Twitter. “Ultimately, my signature was placed on this document without my consent, something that is both unethical and illegal.”

Petschenig, who was in his first season with the Komets, injured his ankle during a fight with Indy's Craig Wyszomirski on Feb. 14 and was put on injured reserve Feb. 19. He returned to the lineup and was on the ice Saturday for the 7-4 win over the Kalamazoo Wings.

Among the signatures lines on injured reserve forms are those for a doctor, an athletic trainer, a coach or general manager, and the player.

“The reason I have decided to go public with this information is solely to protect myself, my teammates on the Fort Wayne Komets, and other players so they do not find themselves in this situation,” Petschenig wrote. “I want it to be known that my teammates have supported my decision at this difficult time, and I wish everyone in the organization nothing but the best going forward.”

Fort Wayne players contacted by The Journal Gazette declined to comment or didn't return calls – including players' association representative Shawn Szydlowski – though players with other teams confirmed it's not unheard of for signatures around the league to be used on forms without prior knowledge.

Komets president Michael Franke said: “All I'm going to say is this – we followed the league protocol completely and, outside of that, we have no additional comment.”

Pressed to elaborate on what that protocol was, or to explain if players are forewarned an electronic signature on file could be used without their knowledge, Franke declined to comment.

The Komets would have had at least one copy of Petschenig's signature; he was on injured reserve with pneumonia earlier in the season.

The ECHL's commissioner, Ryan Crelin, couldn't be reached for comment. The Professional Hockey Players' Association also didn't return a request for comment. Petschenig declined to comment beyond his written statements.

It's not clear if Petschenig left the team, as he claimed, or if he was released first. The transactions wire reads as if he were released; often, if a player leaves of their own accord, they are placed on team suspension so their rights are kept.

While Petschenig's stint on injured reserve with his ankle injury was 14 days, that could have prolonged his stay with the Komets, who had too many players and parted with some, including Gage Torrel.

Petschenig, 25, played in 26 games with the Komets and totaled two assists and 25 penalty minutes.

Off the ice, he runs “a Heart Like Mine,” a program he founded for kids who have lost a parent. It's named in honor of his father, Dan, a former Canadian Football League player who died when Petscheing was 18.

“A Heart Like Mine,” which has followed Petschenig from Saginaw, Michigan, to Geneva, Switzerland, to Fort Wayne, allows kids to attend games, get souvenirs and go into the locker room after games, and Petschenig stays in touch with those kids.

Notes: The Komets announced they will, for the time being, not allow fans to congregate outside the locker room or skate with players after games, as they try to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus. “We've had a lot of flu on this team this year and I wouldn't want a fan to get something either,” Franke said, “so let's be cautious.”

