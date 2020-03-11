ECHL looking into accusation against Komets

The ECHL is investigating allegations made by Will Petschenig that the Komets used his signature without authorization on a form that placed him on injured reserve.

“All I can say at this point is we will be investigating,” Commissioner Ryan Crelin said Tuesday. “But I don't want to comment beyond that because everything is alleged and I need to get the facts.”

The Komets and Petschenig parted ways Monday. It's unclear if Petschenig was released or if, as he alleged, he left the team of his own accord.

The 25-year-old defenseman wrote Monday on Twitter that he had been unaware he'd been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury Feb. 19. While the injury isn't in dispute – the IR form was also signed by a doctor and athletic trainer – Petschenig wrote that a fan was the first to tell him he'd been put on IR.

“The team excused this breach of my trust by explaining that it was a necessary decision to not lose another rostered player – an action to help achieve their goals at my expense,” Petschenig wrote. “Ultimately, my signature was placed on this document without my consent, something that is both unethical and illegal.”

Petschenig had returned from IR, played last weekend and ultimately skated 26 games with the Komets, totaling two assists and 25 penalty minutes.

“All I'm going to say is this – we followed the league protocol completely and, outside of that, we have no additional comment,” Komets president Michael Franke said Monday.

While Franke wouldn't elaborate on those protocols, the issue seems to boil down to whether Petschenig had been forewarned that an electronic signature on file could be used on league forms or if Petschenig should have been more properly informed by either general manager David Franke or coach Ben Boudreau that an IR move was being made.

Fort Wayne players have declined to comment publicly, but one affirmed that players are told signatures on file may be used.

League sources noted it's strange a player's signature is required on an IR form to begin with because players don't have a say in roster management; a player could be unavailable, even though IR stays are often backdated; only a doctor and/or trainer would be qualified to discern the extent of an injury or illness; and the player could be unable to make an informed decision in the case of, say, a concussion.

“I'm not certain there's a standard practice,” Crelin said. “We get the forms. They're signed and sent in. If a player is not available and there's a signature and he says, 'Go ahead and send it in,' if there's consent there then I don't see an issue. But I'm not sure there's a standard practice.”

Any ECHL punishment would likely come in the form of a fine.

The Professional Hockey Players' Association didn't answer a request for comment. But the Komets' union representative, forward Shawn Szydlowski, said the PHPA is looking into the situation.

“As of right now, the only thing I can say is I've been dealing with the PHPA and Will's dealing with the PHPA as well,” Szydlowski said. “As of right now, they're taking control of the situation. As of that, I don't have really have much else to comment on with the situation at the moment.”

Petschenig had two stints on IR – from pneumonia and the ankle injury – and both could have prolonged his time with the Komets, who have dealt with roster-size and salary-cap issues this season.

The Komets (30-23-8), who have 11 games remaining in the regular season, play host to the Wichita Thunder (24-29-8) at 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.

Another Coliseum tenant, the Mad Ants, following suit with the NBA, announced the locker room will be closed to the media to limit exposure to the virus. At practices, reporters won't be allowed within 6 to 8 feet of team personnel.

The ECHL is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and Crelin didn't rule out the possibility of games being canceled, or being played in empty arenas, though discussions remain internal.

“We've communicated some things internally and will continue to do so from a precautionary standpoint, and I think we're all continuing to monitor the situation,” Crelin said. “It's hard for me to say on a national basis (what will happen) because every region is taking a different approach. ... There's an array of options but it's more about monitoring at this point.”

jcohn@jg.net