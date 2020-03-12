Komets' offense gives goalie cushion in debut

The Komets played two men short of a full 18-player lineup Wednesday – thanks to injuries and illness – but it didn't stop them from producing an impressive 7-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum.

“We just played a 60-minute game. It was pretty simple. We got the puck in deep, crashed the net and scored some goals,” said Brett McKenzie, who had the game's final two goals and was subsequently called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Fort Wayne's Brady Shaw scored twice, giving him five in the last two games, and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas stopped 32 of 34 shots in his professional debut out of the University of Vermont.

“You want to put him in a position where he doesn't have a ton of pressure,” said coach Ben Boudreau, who commended the other goalies, Cole Kehler and Dylan Ferguson, for being supportive of a third goalie on the roster.

“It's a Wednesday night game against an out-of-conference team. There's no rivalry. There's no (Hall of Fame) induction ceremonies or anything like that. I think the real test will be against a big team with a lot of firepower that we know we're going to have defend here pretty hard. To tell you the truth, those were the expectations (of Lekkas), to be pretty honest, and anything less than what he gave us tonight would have been less of what we expected.”

Lekkas foiled two breakaways, including one in which he poked the puck away from Beau Starrett to energize the announced crowd of 6,637 at Memorial Coliseum. Another big Lekkas save, on a Spencer Dorowicz shot from point-blank range, set up a goal by Drake Rymsha.

Dylan Wells stopped 26 of 31 shots for Wichita and was pulled after the second period, during which Fort Wayne had 5 of 6 goals and 12 of the first 14 shots. Wells' replacement, Mitch Gillam, stopped 11 of 13 shots.

The Komets played without Shawn St-Amant, Chase Stewart, Brad Morrison and Olivier Galipeau. They had only five defensemen, including Matthew Boudens, who has dropped back from forward recently.

“For sure, we've got to be smarter and more defensive with a short lineup, but the offense was fine today,” McKenzie said.

The Komets (31-23-8) have won 10 of their last 14 games. With 10 games left in the regular season, they are nine points back of Toledo for second place in the Central Division, and six points up on fourth-place Indy.

The Komets play host Friday to Toledo, which Wednesday became the ECHL's first team to play in front of an empty home arena because of the coronavirus, after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed sporting events to be closed to fans in the state.

The Komets would like to carry over the attention to detail they had Wednesday.

“It's pretty easy to look over and say, 'OK, don't worry, Shawsy is going to score at the rate he's going, or (McKenzie) or St-Amant. It's easy for that mental identity to slip into your head,” Boudreau said. “But if you're the guy playing in the right direction, or doing the little things, that is going to rub off on the other guys. It's important to lead by example, instead of waiting for somebody else to do it. As soon as you're doing it, it inspires other guys on the bench.”

The Komets, who also got goals from Shawn Szydlowski and Mason Bergh, scored on 4 of 7 power plays. Wichita (24-30-8), which was 0 for 5 on power plays.

