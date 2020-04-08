Komets hope to keep core

The Komets were 31-23-8 and seemed poised to make the playoffs for the seventh straight year with 10 games remaining. There will be no resolution to the ECHL season – the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation March 15 – but the Komets saw enough to know they want several players back for2020-21.

General manager David Franke expects the team to re-sign up to eight players, though he didn't say who those players might be, and that would be more retention than last year when Fort Wayne brought back only Shawn Szydlowski, Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli, Jason Binkley and Chase Stewart.

“We liked a lot of the players on the team,” Franke said. “When we had to pull the plug on the season, we had won 10 out of our last 14 games and started to really play well again. We were going to get some guys back from injury. We've just got to take that and see how it figures out regarding guys coming back.”

Had the season not been canceled, the Komets' regular season would have ended Sunday and a playoff series would likely have been scheduled to start Friday.

Franke said the ECHL plans to stick with its offseason schedule – all trades for future considerations must be completed by June 12; season-ending rosters are due June 15; and players can be signed beginning June 16 – so there's plenty of time for them to speak with players and figure out a game plan for next season's roster.

“We're taking more of the approach right now of identifying possible players, who maybe played in this league or played in Europe or the American Hockey League. We're kind of getting our list together and then we'll start the actual recruiting process,” Franke said.

The concept of recruiting is complicated right now with players across the world quarantining because of the coronavirus. It's not known when leagues will begin play again – the NHL is still hoping to finish this season – and some teams, including those in the ECHL, may not survive the financial losses.

Franke thinks some North American players may be less likely to try and play overseas next season.

“I think it might be a tough sell playing in Europe this year,” Franke said. “That might benefit the ECHL, and I think it will, but the full-court recruiting process won't start for a while yet.”

The way the Komets put together their roster will be affected by who they expect to get from higher levels. This season, the Komets received players through an affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights and a less-formal working agreement with the Los Angeles Kings.

But Fort Wayne believes it will work with only one NHL team next season, which would give it more control over its roster.

In Ben Boudreau's first season as Fort Wayne's coach, the offense ranked seventh in the ECHL with 3.52 goals per game, paced by team MVP Shaw (27 goals, 62 points), Brett McKenzie (23 goals, 60 points), Szydlowski (15 goals, 56 points) and Alan Lyszczarczyk (19 goals, 46 points). Captain A.J. Jenks, all-star Shawn St-Amant and Petruzzelli also had strong seasons.

The defense ranked 20th with 3.55 goals against per game and is more likely to need rebuilding. Olivier Galipeau won the team's Defenseman of the Year Award, Kyle Haas took Most Improved Player and Gabriel Verpaelst was a key midseason pickup.

While goaltenders Cole Kehler and Dylan Ferguson came from the Kings and Golden Knights, respectively, Stefanos Lekkas had just been signed out of college when the season was halted.

“The coaches and myself, we're looking at the players who could possibly play here in the future, starting to put some lists together and some names and stuff,” Franke said. “But as far as calling and actually starting the recruiting process, that won't take place for at least another 30 days or more. And then we're just going to have to see how everything goes.”

Note: South Carolina's Steve Bergin was named ECHL Coach of the Year and Indy's Spencer Watson won the Sportsmanship Award after voting by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors.

